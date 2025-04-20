Colorado 2025 camp schedule released: All dates, formats, clinic details and more

Colorado football will host a series of football camps this summer. This is aimed at ensuring skill development and tactical understanding of young players within the city of Boulder and beyond, through a comprehensive football experience on the university campus.

According to a release by the school, they are a series of non-contact camps that will be led by current Colorado coaches and players. It is designed to promote youth participation in physical activity while teaching the skills and fundamentals essential to the game of football.

Campers will receive instruction on techniques for all positions, learn the importance of teamwork, and take part in high-energy games of Colorado football. The camps will be held on different days with a focus and goal for each day different from the other.

“Led by our seasoned coaching staff and players, participants will gain an insider's perspective on each position, learn the intricacies of play calling and game management from the perspective of the CU Buffs, and dive deep into in-depth analysis sessions,” a release said.

“From spirited discussions to on-field drills, this clinic promises a dynamic blend of learning and camaraderie. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to enhance your football knowledge, sharpen your skills, and forge lasting connections with the CU Football community.”

Schedule of Colorado football camps this summer

Post-graduate camp - Tuesday, June 3

This camp is open to all eligible graduates from high school, including 2-year and 4-year transfers.

Ticket price - $100

Elite Camp - Thursday, June 5

This camp is open to players entering 9th through 12th grade.

Ticket price - $100

Colorado Youth Football Camps - Tuesday, June 10 & Wednesday, June 11

This is open to all eligible youth football players

Ticket price - $125 per day/$225 for both days

Colorado football women's clinic - Thursday, June 12

This is a female-exclusive football camp

Ticket price - $100

Prime Time 7V7 Classic - Wednesday, June 18

This 7v7 Team Camp features both pool play and tournament-style competition, with each team guaranteed a minimum of four games. The camp is open to teams with players in grades 9 through 12.

Ticket Price - $300 per team

Buffalo Elite 5V5 lineman camp - Wednesday, June 18

The Offensive and Defensive Line Camps are open to all players entering grades 9–12. This specialized camp is designed to develop the fundamentals, techniques, and skills essential for success at the offensive and defensive line positions.

Ticket Price - $75

Colorado Football Specialist camp - Wednesday, June 18

This is an exclusive camp for punters, place kickers and long snappers from grade 9 to 12. It will focus on the specific techniques for these positions.

Ticket Price - $75

