Colorado alum reportedly spills beans on Deion Sanders' uncertain future at Boulder

Coach Prime has been in the news a lot lately. Despite publicly stating several times that he does not want to leave the Buffaloes, there have been multiple rumors that he will leave college football for the NFL. Most notably, insider Ed Werner reported on Thursday that he would accept the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching job if offered.

Amid the buzz, the Buffaloes are reportedly making moves to expand its coaching staff. Former NFL player and Colorado alumni Matt McChesney is reportedly going for the second interview. The report also said that Coach Prime is staying in Colorado.

"Matt Machesney said he’s going to a second interview for the Colorado offensive line coaching kob and was told Coach Prime is staying," Buffs insider said.

Matt McChesney would bring professional experience to Coach Prime's coaching staff

Coach Prime will need a strong coaching staff to help the team rebuild. Matt McChesney could bring that as the offensive line coach. He was in the NFL from 2005 to 2010 as a member of the St. Louis Rams, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos.

However, McChesney only appeared in three NFL games, all in 2005 with the Jets. He registered three total tackles, all of which were solo efforts. Unfortunately for him, he was forced to retire in 2010 after a freak golfing accident. Before his NFL career, McChesney played for the Colorado Buffaloes.

His presence could be valuable as the Colorado Buffaloes look to rebuild next season. Although the team had its best season in years, it is likely to regress next season since they are losing their two best players, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, to the NFL draft.

The team will be looking to build around its new five-star quarterback recruit, Julian Lewis. Having a good offensive line will be important for Deion Sanders and his young quarterback to have success.

