Colorado analyst lauds Julian Lewis' helping Coach Prime out in an unexpected manner

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has had a tremendous impact on the program. He is a big reason why the team was able to bring in one of the top recruits in the 2025 class, QB Julian Lewis. Lewis is a five-star recruit who chose to go to Colorado because he wanted to play under Coach Prime.

Ad

This will be a crucial season for the Buffaloes as it marks the first one where Deion Sanders does not have QB Shedeur Sanders or two-way star Travis Hunter. On Friday, "Buffs News Weekly" released a new episode and the host, simply known as Russ, spoke about the impact of Lewis.

Russ spoke about how he has heard that players are starting to be interested in the Buffaloes for more than just Coach Prime. They also want to join the team to play with Lewis (Timestamp 4:00).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The fact is this is the first step towards many steps and the biggest piece of that really kind of signaled us in that direction is Julian Lewis. I don't think we give enough credit, or glaze over, or overlook the fact that Julian Lewis is on this team and what it means for the future of this program. We're starting to see it more with the 2026 class."

Ad

"We're starting to see players who are interested in Colorado, not just for Coach Prime, but the fact that Colorado has a guy like Julian Lewis on the roster with the QB position set up. It starts with Cederian Morgan, five-star recruit who came on his official visit. Absolutely loved Colorado. Every recruiting analyst in the national media is talking about how Julian Lewis is the most exciting aspect of Colorado."

Ad

Ad

Coach Prime must watch the QB race between Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter closely

Heading into the 2025 college football season, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes do not have a clear-cut starter like they did with Shedeur Sanders in recent seasons. Julian Lewis is the QB of the future, but he is one of the youngest players in his recruiting class and might not be ready to start next season.

As a result, the team brought in Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter to make the QB race competitive. Salter started for the Flames the past two seasons and should make the QB race competitive. It will be interesting to see who gets the starting job at the start of next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place