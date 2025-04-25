Colorado analyst points the finger at Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers as he calls out double standards against Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders did not get selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday. While the Colorado quarterback's snub was surprising, many felt that Sanders' attitude was the reason why he fell down the pecking order.
Colorado analyst RJ Young pointed out a few double standards and narratives around Sanders in the media. He used seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as examples.
"They say Shedeur Sanders needs to be humble. No one tells Joe Burrow to be humble. No one tells Aaron Rodgers to be humble. No told Tom Brady to be humble," Young tweeted on Friday.
Sanders is projected to be taken early in the second round. However, many expected him to be a top 10 pick after his final year at Colorado.
In the 2024 season, Sanders threw for 4,137 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and also rushed for four TDs. He guided CU to a 9-4 (7-2 Big 12) overall record and won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award.
Many also believe that Sanders transformed the team into one of the most improved programs in the country. To celebrate the quarterback, the Buffs retired Sanders' No. 2 jersey during their spring football game on Saturday.
Shedeur Sanders was in good spirits even after not being picked in Round 1 of 2025 NFL draft
While Shedeur Sanders could've been upset at not being one of the top 32 picks in this year's draft, he was in good spirits at a party soon after the first round concluded on Thursday.
Sanders, who organized a get-together in anticipation of hearing his name called, made the most of being around family and friends in Texas. He performed a rendition of his rap, "Perfect Timing," on stage for the crowd, who cheered him on.
It remains to be seen whether Sanders will get picked early on Day 2 on Friday.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place