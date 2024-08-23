Colorado Buffaloes player shoots his shot at Caitlin Clark with bizarre request

Colorado safety Ben Finneseth decided to shoot his shot in a fun way by asking WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark to call him. In a video seen on social media this week, Finneseth made his playful request known, despite Clark being in a relationship with Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery.

Finneseth, a Colorado junior majoring in Biomedical Engineering, praised Clark for her incredible performance on the court.

“My girl Caitlin Clark… balling,” Finneseth said in the video. “She's doing a great job. I look up to her and all that she has done for the sport… if she sees this, ‘I'm a great guy. I have the best intentions and yeah, call me.’”

Last season, Finneseth's time on the field was cut short due to an injury after just two games. However, that didn’t stop him from boldly moving off the field.

Finneseth’s chances of getting a call from Clark seem slim — given her relationship with McCaffery, who is now an assistant coach with NBA's Indiana Pacers. However, his lighthearted approach has certainly grabbed attention.

The first public sighting of Clark and McCaffery as a couple came in April 2023 when they were spotted together at a Nuggets-Timberwolves game.

Despite this, Finneseth’s confidence and sense of humor make his video a fun moment in sports this week.

Who is Colorado Buffaloes safety Ben Finneseth?

Colorado Buffaloes safety Ben Finneseth is gearing up for the coming 2024 season under the coaching of Deion Sanders. Last season, Finneseth made his mark by playing in the first two games.

During his redshirt freshman year in 2022, he appeared in three games on defense, recording one tackle. He also made a big impact on special teams, finishing third on the team with 16 special teams points and nine tackles. His leadership earned him the role of special teams captain against California.

During his high school days at Durango, Finneseth was a versatile player: a running back, receiver and safety. In his senior year, he rushed for 556 yards and eight touchdowns, caught 18 passes for 227 yards and three scores, and made 32 tackles, two interceptions and a sack on defense.

According to CU Buffs, born on Jan. 20, 2003, in Litchfield, Minnesota, Finneseth comes from a sports-oriented family. His father, Robert, was a three-time All-American wrestler at North Dakota State, and Ben has one older brother, Alex, and two younger sisters, Anna and Brie.

