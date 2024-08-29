Colorado Buffaloes vs. North Dakota State Bison football history: H2H, records, and more ahead of Week 1 college football matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes begin the 2024 college football season when they face the North Dakota State Bison on Thursday. Deion Sanders' squad will look to get off to a strong start after a rough ending to last season, dropping eight of their final nine games. Meanwhile, Tim Polasek will look to begin his head coaching career with a win. Take a look at the history between the two programs below.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. North Dakota State Bison head to head

The Colorado Buffaloes have never played the North Dakota State Bison in their respective program histories. While the Bison are an Football Championship Subdivision program, they have had success against Football Bowl Subdivision teams in the past. Since reclassifying from a Division II program to a Division I FCS program in 2004, North Dakota State is 7-4 against FBS opponents.

Their success has only grown as of late as they were riding a six-game win streak against the FBS before suffering a 31-28 loss to the Arizona Wildcats in 2022. While they did not face any FBS programs in 2023, they will look to bounce back with ta victory over a Buffaloes team that enters the season with a lot to prove.

Notable records between Colorado Buffaloes vs. North Dakota State Bison

The North Dakota State Bison have been the best program at the FCS level since 2011. They have an incredible 149-12 record over that span and have won a ridiculous nine of 13 championships. That includes a record five consecutive titles between 2011 and 2015.

Over that same period, the Colorado Buffaloes are just 52-102 and have had five coaches. Entering his second season, Deion Sanders has brought high expectations to the program. They are looking to contend for a Big 12 crown in their first year in the conference since 2010. Colorado will have plenty of eyes on them all season long.

Who is favored in Colorado Buffaloes vs. North Dakota State Bison?

The Colorado Buffaloes enter Thursday's matchup as a heavy favorite. According to Sportsbook, they are a -360, meaning bettors would have to wager $360 to win $100. Meanwhile, the North Dakota State Bison are +280, meaning $100 would bring back $280 if they win. The Buffaloes are a 9.5 point favorite and the over/under point spread sits at 59.5.

