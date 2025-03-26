Colorado Buffs release glimpses of Deion Sanders hosting top 50 coaches clinic at Boulder

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders hosted the Nike Elite High School Coaches Clinic, an event that brought together the top 50 high school coaches in the nation.

The Buffs coach is making headway in bringing high school football closer to the program in Boulder. The high school coaches got an immersive experience of how teams are coached at the college level as they were given full access to the program, from training facilities to learning sessions.

The Buffs’ official Instagram handle, @cubuffsfootball, shared footage of the event. It featured an image of Sanders on the stadium’s video board with the message:

“Welcome to the Nike Elite High School Coaches Clinic hosted by the University of Colorado and Coach Prime.”

In their post, the Buffs expressed the honor of hosting the country’s top coaches and emphasized their commitment to building bridges for future recruits.

“Honored to have hosted the top 50 high school coaches in the country at our Nike Elite Coaches Clinic! Building bridges for future Buffs! #WeComing 🦬” the post's caption read.

Special team's coach Michael Pollock lavishes praise for importance of high school clinic

According to CU staff, almost 60-70% of Colorado's recruitment came from the high schools, who were invited to attend the special clinic.

Colorado special teams coach Michael Pollock said:

“I can remember my days when I was in this situation.”

The high school coaches clinic was a success as several high school brass walked away impressed after attending the program.

“You don’t get this kind of access everywhere,” one coach remarked via Fansided.

Sanders is hoping to do such clinics more often in the future. As for the Buffs, the team is preparing for life beyond Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Both mainstays who helped transform the 1-11 program into a 9-4 program in just two seasons have declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

Shedeur's departure means Deion Sanders needs a new quarterback at center. Carrollton High School five-star quarterback Julian Lewis is an option. Sanders also managed to bring in Liberty transfer quarterback Kaikdon Salter this offseason. Both are expected to compete for the QB1.

