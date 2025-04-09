Colorado coach accepts Coach Prime's Buffs "always looking" outside despite finding top-recruits to replace Travis Hunter

The Colorado Buffaloes' head coach, Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has a tough task ahead for next season. Although the team had its first winning season in years under Coach Prime, it will not be easy to repeat that feat in the 2025 season.

The biggest reason for this is losing two of their biggest stars, two-way star Travis Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders. Both players are entering the 2025 NFL draft, and as a result, the team needs to find replacements.

On Tuesday, Colorado wide receivers coach Jason Phillips spoke with the media after spring practice. He spoke about how the team is always looking in the transfer portal to try and maintain the Buffaloes' competitiveness.

However, he emphasized the importance of bringing in players who fit the culture (starts at 3:00).

"We're always looking you know because we got to keep pressure on the way the portal works and the way things are, they're looking. So, we have to continue to look to. I think the main thing is just looking for chemistry guys. Guys that fit who we are, who fit our culture. I think the biggest message we try to convey to everyone that comes here on a visit is, this is a different place."

"I mean our head coach and the expectations here are high. This is not a developmental place. So, you have to have the right mindset in order to come in here and be counted on because the expectations here are on a whole other level. Every play here matters. So, that's what we're looking for besides talent."

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes will be without their top four receivers next season

The part of Coach Prime's Colorado roster that will be hurt the most next season is the wide receiver room. The team will be without its four top wide receivers, Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard, and Jimmy Horn Jr. All of them are set to enter the 2025 NFL draft.

The team's top returning wide receivers are Drelon Miller and Omarion Miller. However, the two only combined for 493 yards and four TDs this past season. The team has two four-star wide receiver recruits, Adrian Wilson and Quannell Farrakhan Jr., this season.

The transfer portal did not help much in the winter window, with Tulsa's Joseph Williams being the only wide receiver addition. The transfer portal opens again on April 16th.

