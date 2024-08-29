Colorado coach Deion Sanders sets sights on taking down North Dakota State with latest tweet

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes start their highly anticipated season this evening against the North Dakota State Bison. The game may not be easy for the Buffaloes despite being nine-point favorites. However, Sanders has his sights set on defeating North Dakota State and posted on social media the one thing that the Buffs need to do tonight.

"WIN!"

The Buffaloes have had a turbulent offseason. There has been a mass exodus of players from the team, forcing Sanders to rebuild many elements from the ground up with transfers.

There has also been much criticism of the way Sanders is running the program, but at the end of the day, it is the on-field results that matter. Last season, Colorado started extremely well but crumbled to 4-8 in the end. The Buffaloes will want to repeat the good start they had last year if they are going to have any chance at a respectable finish in the Big 12 this season.

With the pairing of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, Colorado should be strong enough to defeat the Bisons.

North Dakota State coach praises Colorado's Shedeur Sanders

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft (per Sporting News), and a strong season could make him the number-one overall pick.

Shedeur is an extremely talented player, who is recognized by North Dakota State coach Tim Polasek. He praised the son of Deion Sanders earlier this week, saying:

“He’s the best player that NDSU has played yet; I really believe that. I admire Shedeur from the standpoint that he’s playing the position the way it’s always been intended to play: rhythm, timing, and footwork all matching up.

"Then you put on top of that the ability to extend plays looking to throw – he’s not a runner first, but he is capable – but extending plays and keeping his eyes down field is pretty impressive.”

If North Dakota State can cut down Shedeur's production, they could have a chance at a victory against popular betting odds.

