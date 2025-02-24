Colorado coaches 2025: What does Deion Sanders' star-studded coaching staff look like?

Deion Sanders has revamped his coaching staff at Colorado for the 2025 season. The Buffaloes are coming off a 9-4 season. In 2025, he's looking to compete for a Big 12 title and has brought in several well-known people to his coaching staff.

Ad

Sanders' 2025 coaching staff at Colorado includes former NFL players Warren Sapp (pass rush coordinator), Marshall Faulk (running backs coach), Domata Peko (defensive line coach), Kevin Mathis (cornerbacks coach), Andre Gurode (assistant offensive line coach), Jason Phillips (wide receivers coach) and George Hegamin (co-assistant coach).

How they will do as coaches is to be seen, but having that much football knowledge and talent coaching their players can't hurt.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Buffaloes will open its 2025 college football season against Georgia Tech on August 30.

Ad

Trending

Warren Sapp details his role on Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado

Warren Sapp received a promotion and will be more involved in Deion Sanders' coaching staff at Colorado. Sapp was previously serving as a senior quality control analyst but will now be pass rush coordinator.

"We can announce today that I'm officially the PRC - pass rush coordinator," Sapp said, via SI. "Reg called me this morning. I will send y'all a pic next week with my name tag on it with me standing beside it. I'm gonna go change my name tag myself."

Ad

Sapp expressed his excitement to work with "Coach Prime" in Colorado.

"I asked for the same job that Deion gave me, senior quality control analyst," Sapp added. "I asked for the same job at the University of Miami a little bit before I went to Colorado. Right before Jason Taylor showed up.. A certain person told me he wanted his analyst to work 20 hours a day. So I need to sleep and at least a meal. I get more than four hours of sleep."

Sanders is entering his third year as the head coach of the Buffaloes and has gone 13-12 in his two seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place