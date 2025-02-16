Colorado defense analyst Warren Sapp explains reason behind him joining Deion Sanders’ staff

Warren Sapp has quickly become a fan favorite at the Colorado Buffaloes. The former NFL defensive tackle and Super Bowl winner joined the Buffaloes in 2024 and the Colorado program has improved massively since then.

However, Buffs was not the first school that may have been interested in acquiring Sapp's talents. The Miami Hurricanes offered him a job, but he turned it down.

Warren Sapp made an appearance on the "Nasty Work with Uncle Luke & Streeter" podcast on Saturday to explain why he turned the job down:

"I asked for the same job (at Miami) that Deion gave me : Senior Quality Control Analyst.. A certain person told me that he wanted his analysts to work 20 hours a day. I need sleep and at least a meal!" Sapp said.

The 2024 seasons of the Colorado Buffaloes and the Miami Hurricanes were similar. Both teams had high expectations coming into the season and two talented quarterbacks (Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, seen as the top two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft class) could lead them to success.

Both made mistakes near the end of the season, which prevented them from achieving this success. Furthermore, after their Bowl game appearances, they made headlines for the wrong reasons.

Warren Sapp's decision to select Colorado instead of Miami likely positively affected his career. Before accepting the role, he had no coaching experience and would probably have faced challenges at a program like Miami. Conversely, the Colorado Buffaloes, helmed by Deion Sanders, have approached coaching differently. They have embraced hiring new coaches like Sapp, who has extensive accolades from his playing days.

The combination of Warren Sapp and Coach Prime worked well together and so did the partnership he formed with defensive line coach Damione Lewis.

But, with Lewis moving to the Miami Hurricanes for the 2025 season, the partnership between the Buffaloes and Sapp is only going to grow,

Warren Sapp on his wrongful arrest

Warren Sapp also spoke about his wrongful arrest in Florida last year. On "Wednesdays with Warren" on the Thee Pregame Network, he explained his experience to host Uncle Neely. The episode was published on Feb. 2.

"To be violated in less than 30 seconds and then not to have a supervisor come to me, nothing," Sapp said. (0:49 onwards) "Speak to the lieutenant, he don't want to come. Speak to the Sheriff... The Sheriff talk wild at me."

Sapp went on to explain that he experienced racial abuse from the police during this incident.

In light of what happened, Warren Sapp has decided to sue the police force that performed the wrongful arrest for $20 million and plans to give the potential money won to people who have also been wrongly arrested but do not have the resources to challenge it as Sapp had.

