Colorado fans mock Rams' Jay Norvell with hilarious posters ahead of Rocky Mountain showdown

Jay Norvell's Rams and the Buffaloes face off soon, and the matchup couldn't get more interesting following the recent events. Norvell, who's been coaching the Rams for two seasons now, threw shade at Deion Sanders' attire while he addressed the media. Norvell's comments weren't taken lightly by Sanders as well as the Buffaloes fans.

Norvell wasn't so happy with Sanders wearing sunglasses and his signature cowboy hat while giving interviews. Buffaloes fans responded ahead of the game. The Buffaloes fan base had all sorts of reactions while defending Sanders.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Jay Norvell's Rams are off to a shaky start in the 2023 season, as they lost their season opener against the Cougars. On the other hand, the Buffaloes are coming off two straight victories. Deion Sanders and Travis Hunter are on a mission to top the conference this year following a disappointing record last season.

Their next matchup versus the Rams will be pretty interesting, as the competition between the two squads is now personal. Sanders didn't let any of the comments slide, as he responded back while addressing his players.

"I'm minding my own business watching some film, trying to get ready. Trying to get out here and be the best coach I could be and I look up and I read some bull junk that Norvell said about us. Once again. Why would you want to talk about us but we don't talk about nobody.

"All we do is go out here, work our butts and do our job on Saturday. But when they give us ammunition, they done messed around and made it personal. It was just going to be a good game, but they done messed around and made it personal," said Sanders.

The history between the Rams and the Buffaloes tells a lot about the next matchup.

Jay Norvell and the Rams are the heavy underdogs

The Buffaloes are 67-22-2 all-time against the Rams. Not only that, but the Buffaloes have won their last 5 matchups versus Colorado State and are 8-2 in their previous 10 contests.

Jay Norvell

With their new arrival, Travis Hunter, the Buffaloes seem pretty strong as they head forward. Sanders, on the other hand, who left Jackson State last year to coach the Buffaloes, is definitely leading the squad to the desired track.

It will be interesting to see how the Buffaloes perform against the Rams, as their matchup is heavily anticipated by the fans as well as the two head coaches.