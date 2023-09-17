Colorado football Week 3 encounter kicked off with Ralphie storming the field showcasing one of the oldest Buffaloes traditions [Watch]

The Colorado Buffaloes hosted the Rams for their third game of the season, coming off two straight wins. There was a lot of anticipation following the recent back-and-forth jibes between Jay Norvell and Deion Sanders. The Folsom Field was packed with loud Buffaloes fans, who cheered the team to victory.

Unlike many other sports teams, the Buffaloes have a live mascot called Ralphie. Ralphie is a bison that runs around the field before each half of a home game, handled by professionals. This year, Ralphie kicked off the night in front of nearly 50 thousand spectators, showcasing the oldest tradition in Buffaloes football history.

The packed stadium cheered loudly as Ralphie made her appearance. Tbeen Ralphie has served as a good luck charm for Colorado for years. Ralphie VI, who has been performing the role for the Buffaloes for about two years, has appeared in 12 home games so far.

Ralphie has been a part of the Colorado Buffaloes for over four decades

In 1978, Ralphie II made her appearance at a home game and served in a total of 53 games. The tradition became quite famous among Buffaloes fans, as CU planned on making the bison's appearance a pre-game ritual. So far, Ralphie V has appeared in the most number of games, a whooping 76, out of which the Buffaloes won 39.

Whereas Ralphie III saw the most wins during her tenure, with 55 wins and 16 losses. Ralphie would also travel to away games when the host team would allow it. Ralphie's (IV) last away appearance was back in September 2006 against the Georgia Bulldogs.

This matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and the CSU Rams ended with the Buffaloes taking the game in double-overtime. The Buffaloes now own a perfect 3-0 record, and will face the Ducks on September 24th. Whereas the Rams, 0-2, have their next matchup against the Blue Raiders next week.

Deion Sanders got his victory, but not without a nail-biting battle. Shedeur Sanders led the team with four touchdowns. The Buffaloes are off to a strong start as they continue to make noise in the Pac-12, along with teams like Oregan, Washington, Washington State, USC, and more. However, the Buffaloes are yet to face a squad from Pac-12. It will be interesting to see how far the Buffaloes go this year, and how they perform when the chips are down.