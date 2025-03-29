Colorado football fans are celebrating after their beloved head coach, Deion Sanders, received a well-deserved $54 million extension, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

The Colorado-Sanders story started in 2023 when athletic director Rick George wanted to hire Sanders but knew he didn't have enough money to attract Sanders.

"We don't have enough money yet, but I'll know we have it," George had said.

Two years later, Sanders made Colorado a winning program and established good connections off the field, resulting in an uptick for the program financially and socially.

On Friday, a clip of Sanders and George embracing on the field resurfaced on the internet.

Upon learning the news, fans couldn't help but appreciate Sanders' partnership with George.

One fan summed it up perfectly:

"Earned and deserved. That’s our Coach and that’s our AD #SkoBuffs."

One fan hilariously noted the brilliance of George’s decision:

"The best decision of that white man life."

Another fan was all for Sanders' success:

"My mannnnn you go Deion."

Another reflected on the big picture:

"Colorado is fortunate to have one of the great leaders."

One fan brought some humor, comparing the move to "Definition of ‘I got you back when I get my check.’"

"Well deserved..." another fan wrote.

Fan Reactions

Deion Sanders bullish on Colorado's future after signing extension

CU athletic director Rick George announced the extension on Friday, which will see Deion Sanders' salary increase to $10 million in 2025. He becomes the highest-paid coach in the Big 12.

After signing the extension, Sanders said work needs to be done to scale the Buffaloes to newer heights.

"I’m excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado,” Sanders said. “We’ve just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It’s not just about football; it’s about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I’m committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field.

We’ve got work to do, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base. Lastly, anybody got at least a five bedroom home with acreage for sale?”

Earlier during the winter, Sanders was rumored to be leaving for the NFL. However, he has always affirmed in his statement that he loves Colorado and would love to stay back in Boulder despite his sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, leaving for the NFL.

