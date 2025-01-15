Colorado "Governor" Camden Dempsey sets priorities straight as he looks to transform Colorado

Colorado long-snapper Camden Dempsey has some big plans to transform his local area in Boulder. The CU star spilled the beans on some of his ambitions for the city while meeting some of the new recruits at the program.

In a YouTube video posted by "Reach The People Media" on Tuesday, Dempsey outlined his offseason plans before delving into his idea of helping the community. [Timestamp: 3:25]

"I kinda like the offseason time because it's like forced New Year's resolutions. Dempsey said. "Like you're working out, no matter what. So I always kinda like this time. But it's good to be back."

Dempsey then spoke about his intentions to help citizens in Boulder, get more connected with the CU program.

"All this governer thing, and not the governer stuff, you know, everyone wants it to be a particular role. I spoke with the coach (Deion Sanders) and he said it's whatever role you want to make it. And so, I'm focusing on some stuff that you'll see in the coming days about dealing with house settlement. Some Pac-12 or Big 12 legislation. That's the stuff I care about more." Camden Dempsey said.

"That's why I'm focusing my time on and also to bring like downtown Boulder more connected with the athletic program too. So, that's the focus. And I realize I don't like producing a lot of media on my own, but if it comes down to talking in front of the camera I love doing it, so, there's stuff coming. Don't worry." Dempsey added.

Dempsey was given the nickname "Governer" by CU coach Deion Sanders after Coach Prime was impressed with the long snapper's ability to monitor situations and keep everyone in check.

Dempsey has been at Colorado since 2021. However, he did not play during the entire 2024 season, when Colorado finished with a 9-4 record. He has made just one appearance for the Buffs, playing on the special teams on a field goal block at home against Arizona in Week 10 of the 2023 season.

"Governor" Camden Dempsey pays tribute to deceased Colorado coach

Camden Dempsey reacted to the passing of former Colorado coach Bill McCartney at age 84 on Friday.

"Pride and tradition," Dempsey captioned the post of his IG story.

Camden Dempsey's post on the passing of former coach Bill McCartney. (Credits: IG/Camden Dempsey)

Per his family, McCartney passed away due to complications with dementia. McCartney coached Colorado for 13 seasons, and his Buffs were crowned national champions by the AP in 1990.

