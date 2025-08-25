Colorado HC Deion Sanders blasts Kansas State RB Dylan Edwards' critics amid outrage around pulling himself out of game vs. Iowa State

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has slammed those who criticized Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards for pulling himself out of the game against Iowa State on Saturday. Edwards was on the field for just one play before exiting due to an ankle injury as the Wildcats lost their season opener 24-21 in Dublin, Ireland.

Fans had some wild theories suggesting that Edwards pulled out of the game for different reasons, while others also felt that the RB could have continued through the pain. When Edwards put out a statement facing backlash from fans, Coach Prime backed the Kansas State star.

"You’re a difference maker! That’s why they talk & that’s why they lie. God got you man. A fool and a difference maker don’t get along and won’t ever get along because a fool knows its place therefore ignore them a keep them there! Love u man," Saders tweeted.

Notably, Edwards played under Sanders at Colorado during the 2023 season. He transferred to Kansas State in 2024.

Last season, Edwards posted 546 yards and five touchdowns on 74 carries, while adding 133 yards and two touchdowns on 19 receptions.

Although it's unclear when Edwards will return to action, the Wildcats will hope that it's sooner rather than later.

Deion Sanders' Colorado will kickoff 2025 season against Georgia Tech

NCAA Football: Colorado HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders' Colorado will kick off its 2025 season against Georgia Tech on Friday. The game is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Many are interested to see how CU fares in the upcoming season. The Buffs lost the likes of Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders and Travis Hunter this offseason when they went pro.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders has compiled a 13-12 record, including a 9-4 record from last season.

Sanders confirmed earlier this month that Julian Lewis will be the starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

