Colorado HC Deion Sanders hilariously calls Shedeur a 'ninja' for his all-black outfit 

Deion Sanders and his sons Shedeur and Shilo are known for having the most luxurious and latest things. They have recently brought some customized trucks.

The Sanders brothers' truck-buying adventure was documented on Deion Sanders Jr.'s YouTube channel. The video shows the Colorado Buffaloes coach making a hilarious comment on Shedeur Sanders' outfit (Timestamp: 8:20):

"He's a ninja."

In response, when asked to describe his father's outfit, Sheduer said:

"Standard regular clothing."

Shedeur Sanders is known for having a strong interest in fashion and what he wears. His all-black outfit provided another example.

Ninjas are known for their ability to deliver suprise attacks. They also have a reputation for their flexibility and what would be referred to in the sports world as "athletic ability." While Shedeur Sanders is not a ninja, one could relate those characteristics to how he plays.

Shedeur Sanders, alongside cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, was the highlight of the Colorado Buffaloes' disappointing 4-8 2023 season. He threw for 3,230 yards and scored 27 touchdowns.

Sanders delivered surprising blows to the Buffaloes' opposition when few expected it. This was mostly seen during the first three weeks of the season, where Colorado defeated the TCU Horned Frogs, who made the national championship game in the previous season, in a 3-0 start. However, unlike a ninja, he and the Buffaloes were soon spotted, and they struggled to the end.

Shedeur Sanders has the largest NIL value

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most talked about athletes in college football, due to the large hype around him and his performances.

These factors combine to make Sanders a key target for companies wanting to use his fame to help promote their products. In the past, this would have been impossible, but since the NIL era began in 2021, players have been allowed to make money.

Money is something that Shedeur Sanders has made a lot of, and it fits with the image and lifestyle he showcases to the world.

Shedeur Sanders has an NIL evaluation of $4.6 million, according to On3.com. This makes him the highest-earning college athlete in terms of NIL deals.

The second-highest earner in college football is his fellow Colorado Buffaloe Travis Hunter, who has an NIL worth of $2.7 million, according to On3.

This tells us that while Deion Sanders' team may have struggled to win games or keep most of their team from transferring, they can make those who play well rich.

