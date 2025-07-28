Colorado HC Deion Sanders makes feelings known on "staring death in the face" during bladder cancer battle 

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders revealed to reporters on Monday that he underwent surgery this offseason after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer. Although &quot;Coach Prime&quot; is now cured and cancer-free, he shared some emotional details of his diagnosis.In a press conference with his medical team, Sanders was asked about his feelings while &quot;staring death in the face&quot; after his diagnosis. However, the Buffs coach had a different perspective on the illness.“I didn’t stare death in the face, I stared life in the face,” Sanders said. “You think I’m playing when I tell you, 'I’m God’s guy.' I really am. I’m allowed to go through these trials and tribulations so that I could touch and reach and bless people with the words, with the energy, with that thing that God gave me. So, I never thought about no death.&quot;Sanders made it clear that the possibility of death never crossed his mind. He always had faith in God during his battle with cancer. And the boatload of unfinished work he still had to do motivated him to recuperate quickly.Sanders added:“You know, I can make a will because I want to be a good steward, you know, for my kids and for my family. But no, I’ve got too much life to be thinking about death. Too much life. I got too much life in me. I’ve got work to do. We’ve got to win a championship, and you’re talking about death? No, God definitely isn’t ready to take me before that.”Sanders had missed most of Colorado's spring training camp due to his cancer. At the time, it was reported that Coach Prime was dealing with an &quot;unspecified illness.&quot;However, Sanders has confirmed that he will be returning to Colorado for his third year in the 2025 season.Colorado HC Deion Sanders opens up on post-surgery complicationsNCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: ImagnAlthough Deion Sanders is cancer-free, the Colorado coach explained some of his post-surgery complications.“I can’t pee like I used to pee. It’s totally different,” Sanders said.Coach Prime also said that he cannot control his bladder and might need a portable toilet at CU games during the regular season. The reason is his bladder was removed during surgery.“I depend on 'depends' if you know what I mean,” Sanders said. “I cannot control my bladder. So I get up to go to the bathroom already 4-5 times a night. And I’m sitting there waking up like my grandson. We in the same thing. We got the same problem right now. We’re going through the same trials and tribulations.”Sanders has compiled a 13-12 record across two years at Colorado. He also signed a blockbuster five-year, $54 million extension with the Buffs this offseason, which till keep him in the program through the 2029 season.