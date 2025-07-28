  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Colorado HC Deion Sanders makes feelings known on "staring death in the face" during bladder cancer battle 

Colorado HC Deion Sanders makes feelings known on "staring death in the face" during bladder cancer battle 

By Arnold
Published Jul 28, 2025 18:48 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 09 Big 12 Conference Football Media Days - Source: Getty
Deion Sanders makes feelings known on "staring death in the face" during bladder cancer battle as Colorado HC drops major health udpate - Source: Getty

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders revealed to reporters on Monday that he underwent surgery this offseason after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer. Although "Coach Prime" is now cured and cancer-free, he shared some emotional details of his diagnosis.

Ad

In a press conference with his medical team, Sanders was asked about his feelings while "staring death in the face" after his diagnosis. However, the Buffs coach had a different perspective on the illness.

“I didn’t stare death in the face, I stared life in the face,” Sanders said. “You think I’m playing when I tell you, 'I’m God’s guy.' I really am. I’m allowed to go through these trials and tribulations so that I could touch and reach and bless people with the words, with the energy, with that thing that God gave me. So, I never thought about no death."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sanders made it clear that the possibility of death never crossed his mind. He always had faith in God during his battle with cancer. And the boatload of unfinished work he still had to do motivated him to recuperate quickly.

Sanders added:

“You know, I can make a will because I want to be a good steward, you know, for my kids and for my family. But no, I’ve got too much life to be thinking about death. Too much life. I got too much life in me. I’ve got work to do. We’ve got to win a championship, and you’re talking about death? No, God definitely isn’t ready to take me before that.”
Ad
Ad

Sanders had missed most of Colorado's spring training camp due to his cancer. At the time, it was reported that Coach Prime was dealing with an "unspecified illness."

However, Sanders has confirmed that he will be returning to Colorado for his third year in the 2025 season.

Colorado HC Deion Sanders opens up on post-surgery complications

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

Although Deion Sanders is cancer-free, the Colorado coach explained some of his post-surgery complications.

Ad
“I can’t pee like I used to pee. It’s totally different,” Sanders said.

Coach Prime also said that he cannot control his bladder and might need a portable toilet at CU games during the regular season. The reason is his bladder was removed during surgery.

“I depend on 'depends' if you know what I mean,” Sanders said. “I cannot control my bladder. So I get up to go to the bathroom already 4-5 times a night. And I’m sitting there waking up like my grandson. We in the same thing. We got the same problem right now. We’re going through the same trials and tribulations.”

Sanders has compiled a 13-12 record across two years at Colorado. He also signed a blockbuster five-year, $54 million extension with the Buffs this offseason, which till keep him in the program through the 2029 season.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications