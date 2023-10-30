Colorado locker room robbery reportedly targeted expensive jewelry; video of frustrated players released

It looks like the tragic outcome of the Week 9 showdown between the Colorado Buffaloes and the UCLA Bruins ventured beyond the football field. The Buffs not only suffered their second consecutive loss on the weekend but also a theft of personal belongings from their locker room.

According to reports, several Colorado players had their jewelry and personal belongings stolen from their lockers. The robbery took place when they were facing the Bruins on the football field at the Rose Bowl Stadium, the home turf of the UCLA Bruins.

Deion Sanders Jr., who takes care of the social media of the team, shared a video on his YouTube channel "Well Off Media," where several Colorado players can be seen discussing the incident with each other. Sanders Jr. asks them about the belongings that were taken, as the players appear frustrated and angered over what had happened.

It was already a gloomy day for Deion Sanders and his team, as they succumbed to a 28-16 loss to the Bruins on the field. Despite taking an early lead, the cards did not play in favor of the Buffs, who managed to score only one touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game when Shedeur Sanders found Jimmy Horn Jr. with a touchdown pass.

But in the end, it was not enough for them to make a comeback. And now, losing valuables reportedly worth thousands of dollars is like rubbing salt in the wounds of the players. Colorado has lost four of their last five games. It is already a hard hit on them mentally, and now, the theft of personal belongings must have added to their woes.

Colorado safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig expresses frustration over robbery

Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig shared a post of the locker room robbery scenes on his social media with his fans. By the looks of it, it seems like he is one of the players who had his valuables stolen. The safety accompanied the tweet with a rageful quote that said:

"IN LOCKER ROOM YOU WOULD THINK YOUR STUFF SAFE MAN ITS CRAZY."

As the investigation continues, the players will be hoping that the police catch the perpetrators and return their valuables to them.