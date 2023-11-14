Colorado locker room theft gets linked to UCLA recruits as potential culprits: Reports 

During Colorado's Week 9 loss to the UCLA Bruins, the players suffered another heartbreak when reports of theft in their locker room emerged. Valuables and personal belongings worth thousands of dollars were stolen from Colorado's locker room while they were locking horns with the Bruins on the field.

Now, according to the latest reports, there is an update in the investigation. According to the Pasadena Public Information Office, they confirmed on Monday that four UCLA recruits from Beaumont High School were involved in the Colorado locker room theft.

The names of these juveniles were not disclosed. The investigation is still underway and police have refused to provide further information on the case. However, it has been reported that a few of the players had their stolen items returned to them.

The Colorado locker room theft occurred on October 28 at the Rose Bowl Stadium. According to the statement provided by UCLA Athletics, these recruits from Beaumont High School were not on an official visit to the stadium.

"As this is still an ongoing investigation, we cannot confirm anything other than that the individuals in question were not on an official visit."

Beaumont High School issues statement on students' alleged participation in the Colorado locker room theft

The Beaumont Unified School District issued a statement to USA Today in regards to the robbery. They were disappointed in the situation that occurred and are fully cooperating with the Pasadena Police Department on their investigation.

"We are disappointed and disheartened to hear of the alleged involvement of Beaumont High School students in the incident at the UCLA-Colorado football game on October 28. We strive to promote strong character and integrity in our students, and the alleged actions do not represent our core values as a school, District, and community. While the students were not at the UCLA-Colorado football game as part of a school-sponsored event, the District is cooperating fully with the Pasadena Police Department's investigation."

Beyond the Colorado locker room theft, the team still couldn't overturn their losing streak. In their Week 11 game vs Arizona, the Buffs lost 34-31 and are now on a four-game losing streak heading into the end of the regular season.