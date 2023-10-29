Colorado O-line failure affecting Shedeur Sanders' performance against UCLA draws hilarious reactions from CFB fans

Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes suffered another defeat against the UCLA Bruins in Week 9. Colorado has struggled for weeks now to put some wins on the board after running off the blocks in the early part of the season. And their offensive line is part of the reason why.

The quarterback took hits on almost every play against the Bruins on Saturday. The fans noticed the pattern and are certainly not happy with the Buffs' O-line. Their failure to protect the QB has drawn some hilarious reactions from the college football fans.

Deion Sanders would need to address the issue soon if he has any hopes for the season. But the meme material for the UCLA debacle is already out there.

CFB fans' hilarious reactions to Colorado O-line failure to protect Shedeur Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes offense just couldn't get going against the UCLA Bruins in the Week 9 encounter on Saturday. The main reason for this was that their quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, did not have the time to make the throws he desired. The Bruins' defense quickly pierced the offensive line to reach the quarterback. It was almost as if taking a hit on every play had been the norm for Shedeur.

The college football world isn't happy with the Colorado O-line's performance at all. And they have voiced their opinions through some hilarious memes on social media. This meme depicts how the fans watched every Colorado snap as the quarterback got hit repeatedly.

Another meme visualized Shedeur's own reaction to his O-line failing to protect him.

This meme poked fun at the offensive line.

And this is how, according to a fan, Sanders was on the bench after so many hits.

An expensive car parked behind a dilapidated house is what this fan thinks Shedeur Sanders is behind his O-line.

This is how the Colorado blocking was seen by the fans.

Deion Sanders won't be happy with the performance. It remains to be seen how he deals with it for the rest of the season.

Work cut out for Deion Sanders

The loss to the Bruins is Colorado's fourth of the season and all of them have come in their last five games. The only win for the team in that period has come in week 6 against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Looking at the current state of the season, head coach Deion Sanders has his work cut out for him.

The 4-4 Buffaloes will next face Oregon State next week. The Beavers are ranked number 11 in the country and won't be easy to handle. How will Coach Prime fix his O-line so Shedeur Sanders may at least have a chance to put some points on the board?