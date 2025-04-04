Colorado OC Pat Shurmur murmurs hopeful hints for Buffs WR LaJohntay Wester

Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester has been looking to improve his position ahead of this month’s NFL draft. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur gave an encouraging update to the wideout.

In a video posted Thursday on “Thee Pregame Show”, Shurmur is seen talking to LaJohntay Wester after a workout.

“Everyone keeps asking about you. All 32 teams have been asking about you. If you need a slot receiver, and a return man, and a guy that could fill in and play anywhere and make plays. I said you’re the guy,” Pat Shurmur said.

As Shurmur said, LaJohntay Wester is a versatile player. As a wide receiver, he can line up inside or outside, and he’s also been a reliable punt returner.

Wester transferred to Colorado for his final season after four years at Florida Atlantic. He accounted for 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns in his lone season in Boulder.

LaJohntay Wester’s draft position is still variable, as some experts have him going as high as the third round, while others project him to go on day three.

The Colorado pro day will take place tomorrow in Boulder. It will be one final chance for Wester to show his abilities to NFL scouts and improve his draft position.

Joel Klatt defends LaJohntay Wester's teammate ahead of the NFL draft

With the latest reports of a possible draft slide for Shedeur Sanders, FOX insider and former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt defended Coach Prime's son.

"I think Shedeur is an incredible player. I think he is, and should be, a top-five or six pick in the draft. I think what people fail to realize is that he was doing at the college level what he is going to be asked to do at the NFL level," Joel Klatt said.

The insider also addressed the concerns over Sanders’ alleged attitude problems and dismissed them as “lazy journalism”. According to media reports, a quarterback coach said there were concerns over Shedeur’s “brash” and “arrogant” attitude.

Shedeur Sanders will throw and meet with team representatives at the Colorado pro day.

The NFL draft will start on Apr. 24. Sanders is still expected to be a first-round pick, and some insiders still have him going in the top five.

