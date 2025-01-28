Colorado players in East-West Shrine Bowl: List of all Buffs participating in postseason game

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jan 28, 2025 17:19 GMT
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn
Colorado players in East-West Shrine Bowl Source: Imagn

The East-West Shrine Bowl is a premier All-Star game involving college football players. The game will take place on Jan. 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The game features top college players likely to be drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. NFL scouts, coaches and executives from all 32 teams attend the East-West Shrine Bowl to watch the game, practice and meet with players.

The Colorado Buffaloes are heavily represented at the East-West Shrine Bowl as they have six players.

Colorado players in East-West Shrine Bowl

Jimmy Horn, WR

Jimmy Horn is at the game after ending his college career. He played two years at USF and two at Colorado. This past season, he had 441 receiving yards and one touchdown. Horn is projected to be a UDFA.

Shilo Sanders, DB

Colorado defensive back Shilo Sanders is also playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl. He played six years in college and this past season, recorded 67 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. Sanders is projected to be a UDFA.

Shedeur Sanders, QB

Shedeur Sanders is at the East-West Shrine Bowl but is unlikely to play in the game. He is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and did meet with several teams at the event.

Will Sheppard, WR

Will Sheppard is at the East-West Shrine Bowl - Source: Imagn
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard is at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Sheppard is expected to be a UDFA as he recorded 48 receptions for 621 yards and six touchdowns this past season.

Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, CB

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig is attending the East-West Shrine Bowl to try and boost his draft stock.

Silmon-Craig is projected to be a sixth or seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He recorded 89 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.

LaJohntay Wester, WR

LaJohntay Wester is the final Colorado Buffaloes player in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Wester has been invited to the NFL Combine and is expected to be a Day 2 pick.

हिन्दी