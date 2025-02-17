Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 record during the 2024 season. They also appeared in their first bowl game since 2020 but unfortunately lost to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl.

Ad

As Coach Prime prepares for his second season with the program in the Big 12, several of his key players, including his sons Shedeur and Shilo, are gearing up for the 2025 NFL draft. Before the draft, a few players from Sanders' team received invites to the 2025 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which players from Deion Sanders' team are in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine?

Four players from the Colorado Buffaloes have received invites to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine later this month. This list includes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, two-way star Travis Hunter and wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

All four were key contributors to Coach Prime’s offense during the 2024 season. Their performance helped the team record its best campaign in the past 10 years while narrowly missing out on competing for the Big 12 title.

However, some fans believe that a few other deserving players were snubbed from the Combine. Coach Prime’s other son, Shilo, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and defensive lineman BJ Green II not receiving invites has raised questions about the selection process.

Ad

This year's NFL Scouting Combine is scheduled to take place from Feb. 27 to March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This event will give the players an opportunity to improve their draft stocks and find a suitable home to begin their professional journey in the league.

Deion Sanders' top weapon Travis Hunter invited as a CB to the Combine

Travis Hunter solidified himself as one of the top players of the season after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. He is projected to be a top-three pick in the draft and expects to play on both sides of the ball in the NFL.

Ad

However, Hunter was invited as a cornerback to the combine. This led to former Jets scout Daniel Kelly calling it a mistake, stating that the two-way star is more suited as an offensive weapon.

"Heard the news- Travis Hunter is going to the NFL Scouting Combine as a CB and not as a WR. BIG MISTAKE. 1st Round WR 2nd Round CB. As a former NFL Scout, I know. I've studied every snap of his on offense and defense the past 2 seasons," Kelly tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Travis Hunter was exceptional on both sides of the ball for Deion Sanders in Boulder. It will be interesting to see if NFL coaches give him the opportunity to do the same professionally or have him focus on just one position to reduce his workload and the risk of potential injuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place