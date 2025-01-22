Colorado players playfully mess with Shedeur Sanders’ successor Julian Lewis as he features in his 1st CU workout

Julian Lewis took part in his first Colorado workout on Tuesday. The quarterback was at the center of attention as Lewis' new teammates playfully joked around with him before getting into the groove of their workout.

In a video clip shared by Deion Sanders' Jr.'s Well Off Media, Lewis was seen sitting on a bench, while his teammates jokingly claimed that the young quarterback was "scared" of some drills.

Lewis was originally committed to USC in 2026. But the former Carrollton Trojans quarterback reclassified to 2025, and in November last year, Lewis flipped his commitment to Colorado.

Lewis expressed his delight at the prospect of working with Coach Prime.

“It’s a huge opportunity! What Coach Prime has been able to build in two seasons can’t be denied. I’ve had a chance to get to know him and believe that he can further develop me into the player and person that I want to be," Lewis said.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders said Lewis was exactly what his team needed since Shedeur Sanders was leaving to enter the 2025 NFL draft.

Julian Lewis is expected to compete for the starting QB role at Colorado for 2025 season

High School Football: Former Carrollton Trojans QB Julian Lewis - Source: Imagn

With Shedeur Sanders entering the 2025 NFL draft, there has been a lot of talk about who will succeed him as the Colorado starting quarterback next season.

Since Julian Lewis has already impressed many with his displays at the high school level, there is a possibility that the freshman could be given the nod to start in his first year at CU.

However, with Kaidon Salter also transferring to Colorado, Lewis will have competition for the starting berth. Salter has the experience of playing at the collegiate level, having previously spent four years with the Liberty Flames.

Coach Prime will make the final decision, but replacing Shedeur won't be an easy job. In his final season with the Buffs, Shedeur had 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

He also scored four touchdowns on 100 carries, leading CU to a 9-4 record. Shedeur also won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2024.

