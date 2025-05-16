Colorado QB Julian Lewis celebrates 3x NFL Pro-bowler's words of wisdom at sister's graduation

New Colorado Buffaloes QB Julian Lewis posted on X about his sister's graduation ceremony on Wednesday morning. At the ceremony, three-time NFL Pro Bowler Jonathan Vilma gave a speech. Lewis enjoyed the speech, calling it "amazing."

"Jonathon Vilma gave an amazing speech at my sisters graduation about the impact that my strength Coach Swasey had on his life and career."

Lewis' sister graduated from the University of Miami. Fans can confirm this by looking for the Miami Hurricanes logo on her sleeve. Jonathan Vilma spent four seasons as a member of the Hurricanes from 2000 to 2003. As a result, he was invited back to be a guest speaker at the graduation ceremony on Thursday.

"The one thing that I almost failed to mention in my story was when Swasey told me how good I could be and I didn't even know it yet," Vilma said. "He planted that seed in me and I think about what would've happened had he not said that."

"I had never been told by anybody how good I could be, it was always how good I was. So, when Swasey told me that I said, you know what, there's no way I can let him down."

This speech likely resonated with Julian Lewis, who is starting his college career. He just finished his first spring practice at Colorado under head coach Julian Lewis.

Julian Lewis is competing for the starting QB job with transfer Kaidon Salter

Julian Lewis committed to the Colorado Buffaloes in November, choosing to play under Coach Prime to start his college career. He was the No. 12-ranked recruit in the 2025 class, according to ESPN. As a five-star recruit, there are high expectations on his shoulders, but that does not mean he will be given the starting job as a freshman.

In the offseason, head coach Deion Sanders brought in Kaidon Salter into the team as a transfer from the Liberty Flames. Salter is entering his senior season after spending the past two seasons as the starter of the Flames. He is looking to improve his stock before the 2026 NFL draft.

As a result, Salter likely would not have chosen to transfer to Colorado if he did not think he had a good chance of winning the starting job. So, it will not be an easy path for Julian Lewis to win the starting job. It would not be surprising if he served as the backup in his true freshman season.

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

