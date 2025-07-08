Colorado QB Kaidon Salter boasts throwing 433 yards, 6 TD in CFB 26 after early access

Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter appears to be enjoying the early access of EA Sports' College Football 26. On Monday, Salter shared an image on his Instagram story playing the video game even before its official release on Thursday.

Ad

Salter also played as himself at Colorado in one of the modes, boasting some stellar stats. The graphic showed the quarterback throwing for 433 passing yards and six touchdowns with a 61.5% pass completion rate in a game. He was also named the Player of the Game.

Image via 07ksalt Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The early access for College Football 26 was released on Monday at noon ET. Salter was one of those users who seemingly pre-ordered the digital version of the game.

Ad

Trending

The access period is also available to fans who have the Standard Edition of Madden 26, which costs a reported $69.99. Also, the Deluxe Edition of the game costs $99.99, while the MVP Bundle, which includes the Deluxe Edition of both College Football 26 and Madden NFL 26, is reportedly priced at $149.99.

It's important to note that the pre-order College Football 26 game is compatible only on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Kaidon Salter expected to lead Colorado's offense in the 2025 season

Former Liberty QB Kaidon Salter - Source: Getty

Although Kaidon Salter is getting a taste of EA's College Football 26, he will soon turn his focus to Colorado for the 2025 season. Many believe that Salter will pip Julian Lewis for the QB1 role.

Ad

Salter has the experience of collegiate football, while Lewis is entering his freshman year at CU.

Salter committed to Tennessee in 2021, but was arrested on charges of simple possession and driving without a license while at the school. He was dismissed without playing a game for the Vols.

Salter transferred to Liberty later in the 2021 season. He played with them for just over three years before transferring to Colorado for the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place