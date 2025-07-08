Colorado QB Kaidon Salter boasts throwing 433 yards, 6 TD in CFB 26 after early access

Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter appears to be enjoying the early access of EA Sports' College Football 26. On Monday, Salter shared an image on his Instagram story playing the video game even before its official release on Thursday.
Salter also played as himself at Colorado in one of the modes, boasting some stellar stats. The graphic showed the quarterback throwing for 433 passing yards and six touchdowns with a 61.5% pass completion rate in a game. He was also named the Player of the Game.
The early access for College Football 26 was released on Monday at noon ET. Salter was one of those users who seemingly pre-ordered the digital version of the game.
The access period is also available to fans who have the Standard Edition of Madden 26, which costs a reported $69.99. Also, the Deluxe Edition of the game costs $99.99, while the MVP Bundle, which includes the Deluxe Edition of both College Football 26 and Madden NFL 26, is reportedly priced at $149.99.
It's important to note that the pre-order College Football 26 game is compatible only on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
Kaidon Salter expected to lead Colorado's offense in the 2025 season
Although Kaidon Salter is getting a taste of EA's College Football 26, he will soon turn his focus to Colorado for the 2025 season. Many believe that Salter will pip Julian Lewis for the QB1 role.
Salter has the experience of collegiate football, while Lewis is entering his freshman year at CU.
Salter committed to Tennessee in 2021, but was arrested on charges of simple possession and driving without a license while at the school. He was dismissed without playing a game for the Vols.
Salter transferred to Liberty later in the 2021 season. He played with them for just over three years before transferring to Colorado for the 2025 season.
