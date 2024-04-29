Colorado recruitment news: List of players who recently joined Deion Sanders’ team for 2024 season

Colorado has lately been experiencing a mass exodus of its players via the transfer portal. It appears like a team that was built with the portal will get demolished through the same means.

A host of players, including Cormani McClain and Dylan Edwards, have lately entered the transfer portal, seeking a move out of Boulder. Nonetheless, the program's recruitment team has been working tirelessly toward finding a suitable replacement.

During the weekend, Colorado secured the commitment of a host of players from the transfer portal, offering some relief amid the mass exodus. The program also saw a couple of high school talents in the class of 2025 who gave their commitment to the school this past weekend.

Nikhai Hill Green and Rashad Amos were among those who committed to the Buffaloes via the portal this weekend.

Other portal commits include Zack Owen's, Wyatt Humel and Brandon Wood. On the other hand, Alex Graham, Mantrez Walker and Corbin Leisure also committed from the class of 2025.

It doesn’t appear like Colorado is done recruiting from the portal. There's a strong possibility that more prospects will arrive in Boulder this week as the program continues to mitigate the loss this offseason.

Deion Sanders believes Colorado is a good place despite the portal exit

The mass exodus within the Colorado football program has been widely discussed in the media in the last few weeks. Many seem to be wary of the program's fate in the upcoming season.

However, Deion Sanders, with a net worth of $45 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, believes the Buffaloes have nothing to worry about despite the portal departures.

The coach believes most of the exits aren't starters for the team when asked about how he feels regarding the mass exodus and that the Buffaloes will be fine.

"What happens with the portal that you guys need to know is that a lot of people are fighting for backups," Sanders said. "When a guy is a starter and he transfers, you have to really think about that, is he really that? I don't know how many starters have really transferred around the country."

"I think we have some coming in for visits pretty soon, maybe even this weekend but we can attract those types of players. I don't think we're losing those types of players and if we do, we're good. We're making a big deal out of nothing."

Colorado is expected to remain active on the transfer portal in the next couple of weeks. The program is seeking redemption in the upcoming college football season as they return to the Big 12 following the implosion of the Pac-12.