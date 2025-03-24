Colorado's Jordan Seaton takes up Shedeur Sanders’ duties, drops 2-word message to sway 4-star TE away from Tennessee

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton is looking to replace Shedeur Sanders as a vocal leader in trying to sway players to move to Boulder.

With Sanders off to the NFL, someone had to replace the quarterback in recruiting players to Colorado. So, Seaton has taken it into his own hands, as he is trying to flip a four-star tight end. In 2024, Sanders helped the Buffs improve their roster by recruiting players. For instance, he reached out to wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. via social media to gauge his interest after he entered the transfer portal.

On Sunday, a Buffaloes fan account on X posted a screenshot of Seaton's comment on Tennessee commit Carson Sneed's Instagram post.

"Come home," Seaton wrote to Sneed.

Sneed replied with an emoji.

Sneed is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He's from Nashville, Tennessee, and has committed to the Volunteers, but Seaton is hoping the prospect can back out of that commitment and join the Buffaloes.

Sneed recorded 15 receptions for 297 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023 as he was used as an offensive lineman and tight end. However, his brother, Dayton, is a walk-on at Tennessee, which likely impacted his decision.

Sneed did visit Colorado on March 14 but has been committed to the Vols since 2024.

Deion Sanders takes a unique recruiting approach at Colorado

Deion Sanders is entering his third year as the Colorado Buffaloes coach. Sanders has helped turn the program around, but he does have a unique recruiting approach. The Buffaloes coach says he doesn't go to any recruits' houses.

Instead, he says he does all his recruiting from Boulder, Colorado, and it has worked well.

"I don't go to nobody's school or nobody's house," Sanders said, via CBS Sports. "I'm not doing that. I'm too old to be going to somebody's school, somebody's house. All the kids that I'm recruiting, as a matter of fact, they in the portal. They're grown men with kids. They don't need me to come around their crib and try to convince them to come play for me, nah."

Sanders not going to recruits' houses is a bit of a surprise, as it has been a key tool for coaches over the years when trying to land top recruits.

Despite Sanders not going to high school prospects, Colorado has the 27th-best recruiting class in 2025, according to 247Sports. The class includes four-star recruit Julian Lewis, who is the 10th-ranked quarterback.

The Colorado Buffaloes will open their 2025 college football season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.

