Colorado's No. 1 recruit addresses Buffaloes' transformation under Coach Prime

Colorado's No. 1 in-state recruit, offensive tackle Deacon Schmitt, said the Buffaloes have undergone a major transformation under coach Deion Sanders.

Ad

On Friday's episode of the DNVR Buffs podcast, Schmitt recalled attending a game at Folsom Field during his middle school years, where attendance was sparse and ticket prices were low.

Schmitt added,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s a completely different place & they are going to be competing to play in the CFP. The transformation is crazy & it’s pretty awesome to me as a kid from Colorado.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Schmitt, a four-star offensive lineman, cited Sanders as the primary force behind the program’s shift.

“It's not just Coach Prime,” he said. “Obviously he's a big part but he's got the pieces. It's Coach Prime and his pieces that are really changing that place around, and they've done a great job.”

He noted that the Buffaloes went 1–11 the season before Sanders arrived.

Ad

Schmitt added that the Buffaloes are now in a position to contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Deacon Schmitt called Coach Prime a “wise man”

Coach Prime and his staff are making a strong push for four-star offensive tackle Deacon Schmitt, a top-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting class.

Schmitt, a Windsor native, made an unofficial visit to Boulder and has longstanding ties to the program. He grew up following the Buffaloes and has expressed comfort with the environment on campus.

Ad

"It’s awesome," he said (h/t Sports Illustrated). "Coach Prime is a wise man. He talks about a lot of good things. It’s really bigger than football with him. He wants you to become a man and he will love you and support you as you do it."

Ad

Although Colorado aims to keep Schmitt in-state, he has multiple official visits scheduled with other top programs.

On the other hand, Sanders is set for another major recruiting weekend, headlined by five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan and including several blue-chip prospects across multiple positions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place