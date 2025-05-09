Colorado’s upcoming star Jordan Seaton shares his mentality ahead of the 2025 season

Jordan Seaton is set for his sophomore year at Colorado in 2025. The offensive lineman had an impressive true freshman season with the Buffaloes in 2024, garnering a lot of attention across the landscape. He returns to the team with a solid one-year experience in college football.

In a social media post by the @SkoBuffsGoBuffs x account on Wednesday, Seaton showcased what his mentality looks like heading into his second season in college football. The offensive lineman boldly stated his ambition in his remaining years in the landscape.

“I'm going to be the best in the country,” Seaton said while engaging in an intense workout.

The arrival of Jordan Seaton in Boulder played a role in Deion Sanders' team's success in the 2024 season. He brought the needed brilliance to the team's offensive line, which was one of the worst in 2023.

In the spring camp, he noted the areas where he's improved his game heading into 2025.

“From a personal standpoint, I did in two aspects,” Seaton said. “Physical ability, I feel like I changed my body up a lot. And then, technique-wise, there's some things that I gotta clean up and, they're going to get cleaned up, but, uh, overall we did good.”

“We all gel together, finding the right pieces, finding pieces that don't fit, and just mix and match. And that's what spring is all about, testing and trial and error, like putting something out and then see if it works. If it don't work, let's fix it. Where do we fix it?

Jordan Seaton describes how much he's grown after one year of college football

Jordan Seaton was one of the best true freshmen in college football in the 2024 season. He was Colorado's top-rated recruit in his class, and he lived up to the expectations in his first.

In a press conference last month, the offensive lineman noted how much he's grown since the start of last season. (Start at 1:10)

“I've grown a lot in every aspect, just being in college, it just happens, just going day by day and just competing, just going to practice and competing and going against guys who want to get after the quarterback and I feel like that helps me in real game day scenarios.”

With his brilliant performance in 2024, Jordan Seaton was named a true freshman All-American by several outlets. He will look to improve on that in his sophomore season in 2025, aiding Colorado to something bigger. He is also expected to take on a leadership role in the team next season.

