Colorado standout Justin Mayers shares coach Andreu Swasey's glowing compliments as lineman prepares for 2025 NFL draft

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 31, 2025 15:44 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado at Arizona - Source: Imagn
Coach Andreau Swasey reveals NFL-bound Colorado standout's insane skills - Source: Imagn

Colorado Buffaloes' offensive lineman Justin Mayers is projected to be a late-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but one strength coach has high praise for him.

Ad

Mayers had an inconsistent 2024 season, as he allowed two sacks, five hurries and seven quarterback pressures in 366 pass-blocking snaps. However, his frame is great to be an offensive guard in the NFL and could be a developmental prospect.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Buffaloes' strength coach Andreu Swasey had nothing but praise for the star lineman.

"He's a very athletic O-lineman," Swasey said. "When I watch him run, I watch him accelerate. He's very explosive and athletic for his size. He's gonna be able to take advantage of that at the next level. Whatever organization is going to get their hands on him, they are going to pleased with how much of an athlete he is for his size."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

As Swasey says, Mayers is a great athlete, which should help him develop into a better offensive lineman at the pro level.

Mayers began his college career at UTEP before transferring to Colorado for the 2024 season.

Colorado teammate heaps praise on Justin Mayers

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Justin Mayers has been documenting his workouts. In one video, his teammate Tyler Brown was working out with him when he heaped praise on the offensive lineman.

Ad
"Played with this awesome guy right here can't wait for him to go pro see him do his thing and pro day and while there and just kick butt at the next level," Brown said on Mayers' YouTube channel.
"He set a great example for everybody here, everybody in the room and so excited to see him just take that next step and achieve his dream, his lifelong dream."
Ad

Brown was the starting guard for Colorado in 2024, and he believes Mayers has all the talent to be in the NFL next season.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी