Colorado star Jordan Seaton issues message in support of LSU tackle

LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell is projected to be one of the top selections in the 2025 NFL draft, where he is the No. 6-ranked player according to Pro Football Focus. However, there have been some concerns because of his arm length, measured at 33 inches during NFL combine.

At 33 inches, Campbell's arm length is right around the low-end preferred by NFL teams for offensive tackles. A previous measurement had his arms even shorter at 32 5/8 inches.

Despite the criticism, the LSU tackle remained unfazed. Addressing the concerns, he said:

"For two years, nobody had any measurements on me, and nobody said anything about my play. So now, all off a sudden, arm length decides if I'm a good player or not? I think it's BS."

On Thursday, shortly after Will Campbell made these comments, Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle star Jordan Seaton showed his support for Campbell on his Instagram story.

Image via Instagram story of Jordan Seaton.

Despite concerns about his measurements, Will Campbell is still projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Jordan Seaton is not the only person supporting Will Campbell, as most media outlets are still projecting him to be a top 10 pick. The LSU star is the highest-ranked offensive tackle on most draft boards. He is viewed as a prospect who can have an immediate impact at the NFL level.

Campbell stands out for his fundamentals, IQ and competitive toughness. While his measurements do indicate that he has some physical limitations, they have not affected him at the college level.

Mike Tannenbaum conducted a mock draft for ESPN on Tuesday and had the LSU star going to the New York Jets with the seventh pick. He highlighted the fact that Campbell has only allowed two sacks over the past two seasons. While noting concerns about the offensive tackle's arm length, Tannenbaum emphasized that his consistently strong tape makes him hard to overlook beyond the top five.

The Athletic's most recent mock draft on Monday had Will Campbell falling just outside of the top 10, with the San Francisco 49ers selecting him at No. 11.

