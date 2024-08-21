Colorado star Travis Hunter and fiancée Leanna share snippets from grand engagement party weekend with friends and family

Travis Hunter is enjoying the last of the offseason before the 2024 college football season kicks in. The two-way Colorado athlete is set to marry his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, on May 24, 2025. The couple hosted a grand engagement party weekend filled with fun, family and festivities, sharing highlights from the celebration on their YouTube channel on Aug. 20.

The weekend was split into separate events for the boys and girls, with Hunter and his groomsmen, including his best friend Shemar, diving into action-packed activities like paintball and basketball. Meanwhile, Leanna and her crew, including Travis's mother, enjoyed a more relaxing day at the spa.

“This is going to be our engagement celebration weekend," Leanna said. "We are doing girls and boys like separate, and on Saturday, we will be together." (Timestamp: 07:20)

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hunter proposed to Leanna back in February, and the couple has been enjoying their engagement since. While the weekend was a perfect mix of relaxation and excitement for Hunter, he isn’t letting wedding planning slow him down as he prepares for Colorado’s upcoming Big 12 debut.

Also read: Travis Hunter has perfect reaction to GF Leanna Lenee's selfies in latest IG post

Travis Hunter ranked above Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders

Travis Hunter is officially the top dog in college football, according to CBS Sports' latest rankings. The WR has been crowned the No. 1 player in the nation, edging out teammate Shedeur Sanders, who came in at No. 4.

CBS Sports' Blake Brockermeyer praised Hunter's elite skills, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Describing him as a "silky-smooth corner," Brockermeyer said:

“Hunter has excellent hands and will sacrifice his body to make plays. He has fluid hips that allow him to trail his primary receiver, adjust to a ball thrown in his area and get involved for a PBU.” [H/T CBS Sports]

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders, Coach Prime’s son, wasn’t far behind. Brockermeyer is so high on Shedeur’s potential that he predicted that the player would be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

“Sanders does a great job keeping his eyes downfield to go through his progressions and make the high percentage completion despite the constant pressure he was under all season.” [H/T CBS Sports]

He also called Shedeur the best quarterback in college football heading into the 2024 season, noting his powerful arm and pinpoint accuracy.

Also read: “The Travis Hunter Affect”: CFB fans react to Deion Sanders’ Colorado being named as the No. 1 most fun college

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place