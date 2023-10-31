Colorado star Travis Hunter and GF Leanna celebrate Halloweekend donning hilarious outfits in front of thousands of internet fans [WATCH]

Travis Hunter and his girlfriend Leanna have been bitten by the Halloweekend bug. The Colorado Buffaloes two-way star saw his team suffer yet another defeat in week 9. But he won't let that put a damper on his and his lady-love's Halloween celebrations.

Halloween is a day when people from all walks of life bring some spice into their everyday routine through costume parties and candies. Hunter and Leanna have put the onus of their dresses on their fans.

Watch the outfits Travis Hunter and Leanna are choosing from for the Halloweekend and decide which one is the best.

Watch: Travis Hunter and Leanna ask fans to choose their Halloween costumes

Travis Hunter and his girlfriend Leanna brought each other multiple outfits for Halloween but cannot decide which one to go with. They wore those costumes in front of thousands of fans on YouTube and asked them to make a decision for the couple.

The choices included a soap and Loofah combo, Boxer and ring girl duo, Sully and Mike from Monster Inc. and a Gennie duo among others. Every costume is hilarious and the couple really seemed to enjoy wearing them in front of the fans. Now the ball is in the fans' court to let them know which one they would wear.

Halloween is a fun time and the Colorado Buffaloes Buffaloes star is having fun at the moment. But it will be short-lived as the Buffaloes will hit the field again at the weekend to bring themselves back onto the winning ways.

Colorado on a make-or-break point of the season

Four defeats in the last five games have put the Colorado football team and coach Deion Sanders in a precarious position. The positivity that the wins in the first three weeks produced has evaporated and the team needs some wins in the last few games to get to a Bowl game.

Next on the list are the Oregon State Beavers in week 10. The Beavers are 6-2 at the moment and will be a tough opposition to crack. But Travis Hunter and Co. do have the capability to compete at that level. Will the Buffaloes be able to break this cycle of losses they currently find themselves in?