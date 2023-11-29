Travis Hunter and the Colorado Buffaloes concluded the 2023 season with a 4-8 record. In the aftermath of a challenging inaugural season under head coach Deion Sanders, the Buffs are now looking at reports of multiple players entering the transfer portal.

The team had a rollercoaster journey as they started the season with a bang. The Buffaloes started the season on a promising note, boasting a 3-0 start that ignited optimism among fans regarding the program's potential.

However, the fire went out soon for Coach Prime and his team as they failed to use the momentum to their advantage. The Buffs managed to win only one in their final nine games. Nonetheless, star player Travis Hunter believes that things are looking bright at Folsom Field. Talking on his Bleacher Report podcast, Hunter said:

“You know, it was a hard season for us. We were a group of men coming together that we have never seen before. Next year, best believe we’re winning more than four games. We coming different next year.”

Colorado WR Travis Hunter has high expectations from 2025 NFL draft

Travis Hunter will be eligible for the NFL draft in 2025. Looking ahead toward the 2024 season, he shared his individual goals:

“Expectation for next year, just go out and ball. Trying to become the highest draft pick I can. Trying to win something with my team and get the National Championship. Just trying to get everything we didn’t get this year. If you’re fans of us, stay with us, we got y’all.”

Hunter had an exceptional season for Deion Sanders. However, he suffered a liver laceration injury in Week 3, causing him to miss three games.

The 20-year-old rebounded impressively. He concluded the season with touchdowns in three of his last four games. The wide receiver's connection with quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been a bright spot for Coach Prime and the Buffs.

Hunter's determination and potential productivity signal a positive trajectory for both the individual star and the team as a whole. Only time will reveal whether the Colorado Buffaloes can mount a comeback next season and deliver on the high expectations.