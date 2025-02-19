Colorado stars push limits with high intensive weight room session before 2025 season ft. Omarion Miller

The Colorado Buffaloes begin a new era during the 2025 season. Several key players on the team, including Coach Prime's son Shedeur and Shilo, have finished their collegiate eligibility and are preparing for the upcoming NFL draft. Even 2024 Heisman champ Travis Hunter forfeited his final year of eligibility to declare for the draft.

Coach Prime is utilizing the offseason to revamp his team and coaching staff for a new chapter in Boulder. As he focuses on developing the program, the players are giving it their all to prepare and unlock their full potential for the tough journey ahead.

On Wednesday, a video of Colorado wide receivers Omarion Miller and Drelon Miller went viral on social media. The offensive duo hit the weight room and motivating each other to push past their limits.

Both brothers were key players on Coach Prime's team during their 9-4 campaign last season. Now with the departure of names like Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, and Jimmy Horn Jr., the Miller brothers will have to step up their game to help Colorado be a worthy playoff contender.

You can check out the video of their intense workout session down below.

Omarion Miller joined Coach Prime's team during his debut campaign in 2023. As a freshman, he played 10 games and had 234 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Last season, Omarion Miller played the first six games of the season. He was sidelined following an injury that led to him missing out on the rest of the season. Drelon Miller, meanwhile, joined the Buffs during the 2024 season. As a true freshman, he played all 13 games and tallied 277 yards and three TDs receiving.

Has Colorado found its replacement for Shedeur Sanders?

Shedeur led the Buffs offense as a signal-caller for the past two seasons. His absence has left a void in 2025. However, Coach Prime has addressed the problem.

Last year, he flipped the commitment of five-star QB prospect Julian Lewis from USC. He's now projected to be the potential starting quarterback of Colorado for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Deion Sanders also brought in Kaidon Salter from Liberty. Salter had committed to play for Tennessee after coming out of high school. However, he was transferred immediately after being charged with simple possession and driving without a license. This led to him joining the Liberty Flames.

Kaidon Salter spent four seasons with Liberty before joining Colorado after their 2024 campaign. His presence and veteran experience is something Julian Lewis can learn from during his collegiate career. Coach Prime hasn't yet named the QB1 of the team. Fans will likely get an answer to this question during spring practices late this year,

