  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Colorado starting QB update: Deion Sanders finally ends Kaidon Salter vs Julian Lewis debate with latest announcement

Colorado starting QB update: Deion Sanders finally ends Kaidon Salter vs Julian Lewis debate with latest announcement

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 26, 2025 17:46 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders finally put an end to the quarterback battle at the program between Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis. On Tuesday, it was announced that Salter will be the Buffaloes' starter. Sanders said:

Ad
"We got two guys capable of getting the job done. Kaidon Salter’s gonna start. The kid has a ton of experience. Dual threat, can throw the heck out of the ball as well. He’s the guy.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The choice wasn't surprising. Kaidon Salter is a highly experienced quarterback, spending the last four seasons with the Liberty Flames. He led the team last year to an eight-win season (below the usual standard seen from Liberty) and threw for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He will succeed Shedeur Sanders, who played a key role (alongside his father) in reviving the struggling Buffaloes program.

Colorado fans will hope that Salter uses his previous experience and performs well for the revitalized program.

Ad

Where does Julian Lewis fit in at Colorado?

With Kaidon Salter getting the starting role, Julian Lewis will take the backup quarterback role. Lewis is a true freshman, and while he had a strong high school career, the step up to the next level may be a step too far at the moment.

This does not mean that Deion Sanders and the Colorado program are giving up on him

Ad
"We definitely want to continue to develop JuJu."said Sanders."But JuJu is coming around the mountain when he comes. And I love him, I love what he brings to the table. I don’t know how it’s going to play out, as long as it plays out. We can’t lose either way, with either of those two.”

Lewis is seen as a long-term project for Deion. During the four years he is hopefully with the program, he can learn and develop into a top quarterback, potentially following the same blueprint as Shedeur Sanders did.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications