Colorado starting QB update: Deion Sanders finally ends Kaidon Salter vs Julian Lewis debate with latest announcement

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders finally put an end to the quarterback battle at the program between Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis. On Tuesday, it was announced that Salter will be the Buffaloes' starter. Sanders said:&quot;We got two guys capable of getting the job done. Kaidon Salter’s gonna start. The kid has a ton of experience. Dual threat, can throw the heck out of the ball as well. He’s the guy.”The choice wasn't surprising. Kaidon Salter is a highly experienced quarterback, spending the last four seasons with the Liberty Flames. He led the team last year to an eight-win season (below the usual standard seen from Liberty) and threw for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns.He will succeed Shedeur Sanders, who played a key role (alongside his father) in reviving the struggling Buffaloes program.Colorado fans will hope that Salter uses his previous experience and performs well for the revitalized program.Where does Julian Lewis fit in at Colorado?With Kaidon Salter getting the starting role, Julian Lewis will take the backup quarterback role. Lewis is a true freshman, and while he had a strong high school career, the step up to the next level may be a step too far at the moment.This does not mean that Deion Sanders and the Colorado program are giving up on him&quot;We definitely want to continue to develop JuJu.&quot;said Sanders.&quot;But JuJu is coming around the mountain when he comes. And I love him, I love what he brings to the table. I don’t know how it’s going to play out, as long as it plays out. We can’t lose either way, with either of those two.”Lewis is seen as a long-term project for Deion. During the four years he is hopefully with the program, he can learn and develop into a top quarterback, potentially following the same blueprint as Shedeur Sanders did.