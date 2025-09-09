  • home icon
  Colorado starting QB for Week 3: Deion Sanders makes major roster move after Kaidon Salter's disappointment

Colorado starting QB for Week 3: Deion Sanders makes major roster move after Kaidon Salter's disappointment

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Sep 09, 2025 13:51 GMT
Colorado QBs, Ryan Staub and Kaidon Salter
Colorado QBs, Ryan Staub and Kaidon Salter (IMAGN)

Colorado coach Deion Sanders' Buffaloes bounced back from their disappointing Week 1 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a 31-7 win over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens in Week 2. The win was masterminded by QB3, Ryan Staub, who threw for 157 yards, resulting in two touchdowns.

Despite the Buffs' QB1, Kaidon Salter and highly-rated QB2, Julian 'JuJu' Lewis playing in the game, it was Staub who starred for Coach Prime's team against the Fightin' Blue Hens. Ahead of the Buffs' clash against the Houston Cougars on Friday, ESPN analyst Pete Thamel reported on X that Staub would be the Buffs' starter.

“Sources: Colorado is expected to start Ryan Staub at quarterback for the game at Houston on Friday night,” Thamel tweeted. “He entered the Delaware game on Saturday as the third-string quarterback and shined, completing 7 of 10 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Staub was spotted working with the first team in practice on Monday, and the staff has made clear that Staub will start this week.
"Staub started one game for Colorado in 2023 in place of injured Shedeur Sanders. Staub’s emergence from third-stringer to starter over Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and highly-regarded freshman Julian Lewis comes as surprise. When asked about the future at quarterback in the postgame, Deion Sanders said: ‘I’m not lost for direction.'”
Against Delaware, Kaidon Salter, who transferred from the Liberty Flames, went 13-of-16 for 102 yards while adding 43 rushing yards, resulting in one touchdown. The highly-rated Julian Lewis also made his debut for the Buffs, going 2-of-4 for eight yards.

Analysts criticize Colorado QB1's output

Kaidon Salter has had a slow start to his Buffs career. In the Week 1 clash against Georgia Tech, he went 17-of-28 for 159 yards, resulting in one touchdown while adding 43 rushing yards resulting in one touchdown.

During Monday's segment of the "Night Cap Show," analysts Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson criticized coach Deion Sanders' QB1's output so far this season.

“Salter has missed entirely too many throws,” Sharpe said.
“There are certain throws that he has to make being the starting quarterback,” Johnson said. “For one, you’re playing for Coach Prime. Two, you’re playing for Colorado. You have to do everything the right way to give yourself and your team the best chance to win.”

With the reported promotion of Ryan Staub to QB1 despite only starting one game for Colorado in the past two years, Coach Prime has rejigged his quarterback room early in the season after Salter's faltering start.

Edited by Krutik Jain
