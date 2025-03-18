“Colorado were terrible”: Joel Klatt hails Shedeur Sanders for turning around CU’s fortunes

College football analyst Joel Klatt heaped praise on Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders was a star quarterback at Colorado winning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2024. He's expected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, despite some people criticizing him.

Klatt believes Shedeur, not Deion or Travis Hunter should be the one getting the credit for Colorado's turnaround.

“I believe he can be surgical when he's protected, and a magician when he is not," Klatt said. "Colorado was a one win team, they were terrible for two decades, when I say terrible, I mean terrible. They had one winning football season in two decades, before Shedeur Sanders got there.

"You can give a lot of credit to Deion, and certainly as a head coach you can demand a lot of credit you can give a lot of credit to the Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. But he didn’t have the football in his hands on every single play. You know the reason Colorado improved so drastically, and so quickly? Shedeur Sanders. And, now I believe he can do the same in the NFL."

Joel Klatt thinks Shedeur Sanders will be a star quarterback in the NFL. Klatt thinks Sanders isn't fairly judged, as the analyst thinks the quarterback is a big reason why Colorado became a bowl-eligible team in Sanders' second year with the program.

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Shedeur Sanders looking to turn around another team

Shedeur Sanders began his college career at Jackson State and helped them become a juggernaut.

Then, Sanders went to Colorado and turned that program around. So, the quarterback says he will be looking to turn around his third team when he gets into the NFL.

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back, so you don't think I can come to an NFL franchise and change a program again?" Sanders said, via NFL.com. "It's history. We done it again. It's always going to repeat itself."

Sanders is oozing with confidence ahead of the NFL Draft and is sure he will be a star quarterback in the NFL.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

