Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter shows off girlfriend Leanna rocking the viral “HoesMad” t-shirt featuring Deion Sanders

Travis Hunter has been with Deion Sanders even before he joined the Colorado Buffaloes. He knows about Coach Prime's work ethic and his expectations of his players. The two-way football star has become the mainstay of Sanders' teams, Buffaloes now and the Jackson State Tigers before that.

A father figure to all his players, Coach Prime fever has long escaped the locker room to reach their families and Hunter's family is no exception.

The Buffaloes star recently showed his admiration and love for Deion Sanders.

Travis Hunter shares girlfriend Leanna's picture wearing viral Deion Sanders t-shirt

Hunter took to Instagram to share a picture of Leanna wearing a viral t-shirt featuring the Colorado Buffaloes coach. The t-shirt has a photograph of Deion Sanders printed on it with the word "HOESMAD" above it.

The phrase is from a 2015 song of the same name by rapper "Famous Dex." It quickly became a smash meme and found its way to the Coach Prime merchandise.

However, Coach Prime would want his star player sharp this weekend when Colorado faces the UCLA Bruins. It is a must-win game for them after a recent slide in form. The fans haven't given up on Sanders and his team yet, and a win in Week 9 might put them back on track for a Bowl game.

Coach Prime is trying to arrest Buffalo's slide

The Buffaloes started the season doing all the right things and quickly raced to 3-0 at the end of Week 3. The Deion Sanders way was working, and the Colorado football program was finally seeing some good days. But the team's Week 4 loss to the Oregon Ducks changed that.

Since the loss to the Ducks, Colorado has lost another two of their three games. Their only win in that period came in Week 6 against the Arizona State Sun Devils. That doesn't bode well for their aspirations to feature in a Bowl game at the end of the regular season.

The Colorado team is still a work in progress. Stars like Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders might not be enough to take the Buffaloes to the finish line. They might have a flurry of new talent coming in at the end of the season, and some good performances might attract the remaining pieces of their jigsaw puzzle. Can they do it?