Colorado vs Houston injury report: List of players expected to miss the Week 3 game as Coach Prime looks to take down Willie Fritz

The Colorado Buffaloes (1-1) will be on the road to play Houston Cougars (2-0) for its Big 12 opener on Friday. The Buffaloes started the season on a disappointing note, falling 27-20 to Georgia Tech at Folsom Field. However, the team got back to winning ways with a 31-7 victory over Delaware.

Willie Fritz led Cougars, on the other hand, have had a perfect start to the 2025 season, defeating SFA 27-0 in the season opener and seeing out Rice 35-9 in Week 2. They are set to enter the game against Deion Sanders' team as a seven-point favorite.

Here's a look at the injury report of both teams heading into the game:

Colorado vs Houston injury report

Colorado injury report

Omarion Miller, WR

Omarion Miller is said to be dealing with an undisclosed injury, and he is currently listed as questionable for the game against Houston. The wide receiver missed the game against Delaware, having appeared against Georgia Tech in Week 1.

Dallan Hayden, RB

Dallan Hayden is dealing with a hand injury, and it remains uncertain if he will be able to make his debut for the Buffaloes against the Cougars. The running back transferred to Boulder this offseason after spending two seasons at Ohio State.

Phillip Houston, OL

Phillip Houston is dealing with an undisclosed injury, and he's expected to miss the Houston game. The offensive lineman appeared in 11 games for the Buffaloes last season, starting nine of them while playing 541 snaps.

Colorado will also be without tight end Charlie Williams on offense as it travels to Houston. There are a lot of issues on defense as defensive linemen Samuel Okunlola and Gavriel Lightfoot will be sidelined. The secondary will also be with the likes of Teon Park, Terrance Love and Kyle Carpenter.

Houston injury report

Re’Shaun Sanford II, RB

Houston won't be without starting running back Re'Shaun Sanford II when it comes up against Colorado on Friday. The redshirt sophomore is expected to miss the entire 2025 college football season after suffering a knee injury in the fall camp.

Anthony Gangi Jr., WR

Anthony Gangi Jr. is also not expected to suit up for the Cougars when they come up against the Buffaloes on Friday. The wide receiver, who's one of the seniors on the team, is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Houston will also be without running back J’Marion Burnette and wide receiver Samuel Padgitt on offense when the Buffaloes visit on Friday. On defense, only defensive linemen Quindario Lee is sidelined, offering some momentum on the side of the ball.

