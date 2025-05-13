"Come on man, let's do this!": Mario Cristobal fails to keep calm as he celebrates No. 1 recruit Jackson Cantwell's commitment 

Mario Cristobal has been slowly building a fierce competitor in Miami for the last few years. Using a combination of respectable recruitment and sensible transfer portal splashes, the Miami head coach is ready to take his team deep into the season.

Ad

His latest success in this path is the commitment from the country's No. 1 recruit, Jackson Cantwell. After his announcement, Cristoabal, attending the ACC spring meetings, was seen in an ecstatic mood talking on his phone. Here's a video clip captured by reporter Aslan Hajivandi.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The video starts with the coach loudly and repeatedly screaming:

"Let's go!"

Later, he's air punching as he takes a video call and shouts as he goes off-camera. He said:

"Come on man, let's do this!"

The 6-foot-8 offensive tackle from Missouri's Nixa High School had considered Miami, Georgia, Oregon and Ohio State. Cantwell ultimately chose Miami, which was one of the first colleges to throw their hat into the ring.

Ad

Even though Georgia's push towards the end made it look like Kirby Smart might win this one, Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal left a lasting impact on Cantwell.

Cantwell revealed Miami and Cristobal reached out to him in the 2022 winter. And even though the two parties did not talk for a while after that, Cantwell was thoroughly impressed by Miami's work on their offensive line.

Cantwell said:

“I watched them play against Duke. They had Cam Ward, had all the time to do basically whatever he wanted in there, and he was rolling around for like 30 seconds. You got to have some good pass protection up front. They do a fantastic job. So that was kind of what’s what excites me about Miami’s O-line development."

Ad

Analyst claims Jackson Cantwell's commitment emphasizes shift in college football

College football analyst Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman discussed how a developing team like Miami outperformed a high-profile team like Georgia in Jackson Cantwell's recruiting. Staples asks his co-host if such a scenario is realistic in a non-NIL age of college football.

Wasserman responds by breaking down how NIL has successfully and practically flattened the curve in college football. He said:

Ad

"I think we have enough proof that there's going to be more parity in the sport as a result of this (NIL). And when I was doing my top 25, picking the top 10 was difficult."

Wasserman's difficulty in choosing the best teams of college football as an analyst bleeds into the players as well. They are also having a tough time choosing between colleges providing top-tier facilities, opportunities and massive NIL checks to top it all.

Even in Cantwell's case, reports attach a $2-2.5 million price tag to his NIL deal with the Miami Hurricanes. Fans would hope that this ecstasy and energy shown by Mario Cristobal translates into on-field success for the Canes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Utsav Khanna After a brief stint in public relations, Utsav traded in his suit for a sports journalist’s pen. While he enjoys sports like the NBA, UFC and F1, his heart truly lies in the gridiron. With 4 years of experience under his belt, he has covered the sport from the end of Tom Brady's era into Patrick Mahomes' dynasty.



Tumbling upon football through a podcast, he fell headfirst into the complex ecosystem of the 32 teams, hundreds of players and billions of dollars.



His articles are infused with years of knowledge, unique perspectives, and a deep understanding of the game. Unlike many sports journalists, Utsav remains unbiased, focusing on the sport itself rather than cheering for individual teams or players.



Currently, he's covering college football for Sportskeeda and understanding the intricate web that binds this legacy sport. Know More