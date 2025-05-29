Commanders star Jayden Daniels opens up on close friend Kyren Lacy's tragic death

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was a close friend of the late Kyren Lacy, with whom he played at LSU for two seasons. Lacy suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound last month while being chased by police, as reported by the Harris County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office.
At Wednesday's press conference, a reporter asked the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner how he has processed the loss of Lacy.
"I'm good," Daniels said. "It's a tough little situation, obviously. Somebody close to me. ... But I do appreciate you asking, but I'm good."
Lacy had been involved in a car crash in December, in which he was accused of illegal speeding and passing on Louisiana's Highway 20. This led to a head-on collision with another vehicle in which a 78-year-old passenger died. Subsequently, he fled the scene and was arrested in January. Lacy was charged with negligent homicide and was released on bail.
LSU's statement on Kyren Lacy's death
At the time of Kyren Lacy's death, the school released a statement that focused on sending LSU's condolences to the player's family and close individuals.
“We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU Football student-athlete Kyren Lacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing.”
At the time of his death, he was 24 years old, and he had been expected to join the NFL for the 2025 season before the December incident.
The wide receiver played two seasons with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and three with the LSU Tigers. He had his best season in 2024, recording 866 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, and was named to the All-SEC Second Team that year.
