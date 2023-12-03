"Committee is going to be in a difficult situation" - Tim Tebow claims Alabama will keep playoff chances alive by creating "chaos" against Georgia

Former college star and now broadcaster Tim Tebow has expressed strong opinions while describing Alabama's playoff chances if it wins the SEC championship game against Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

According to Tebow, the No. 8 team in the country has what it takes to cause an upset, 'creating chaos' against the No.1 team. When asked about the upcoming game, the broadcaster had a lot to add and said:

"I think the committee is going to be in a difficult situation because you’re gonna have an Alabama team that just had the best win of the year against a Georgia team that hasn’t lost in three seasons. And how do you weigh that? Do you let Alabama now in, Gergia now out?”

He further debated whether the Florida State Seminoles, ranked fourth in the country and boasting a 12-0 record, were a better choice than the Tide and the Bulldogs.

"And then do you really say that FSU is a better football team or one of the best four," Tebow said. "It’s hard for me because when you go undefeated if FSU wins tonight, wow, what an amazing season. But then in losing Jordan Travis, one of the best players, the best leaders and best young men in the country, now you don’t have him, but they go undefeated."

In a long discussion, Tim Tebow included another team, the Texas Longhorns, as potential playoff candidates. They are first in the Big 12, with an 11-1 overall record, 8-1 in the conference and are on a six-game winning streak.

Moreover, the Longhorns are the ones to inflict the only defeat on the Crimson Tide this season. The entire scenario has created a stir, making the upcoming games more exciting.

"Then if Texas is impressive tonight and Texas has a win, a head-to-head win on the road over Alabama," Tebow said. "I mean, that’s just pure chaos."

Why has Tim Tebow included Alabama in the conversation? Who is better head-to-head?

There is no denying that the Bulldogs have been a formidable force this season, the best in the country and ruling the SEC East. They are 7-0 at home while staying undefeated 4-0 on the road.

Conversely, their opponents, the Crimson Tide, are also high on confidence with a 10-game winning streak.

The last three games between the two teams have seen Alabama with the edge, leading 2-1. However, based on current performances and Tim Tebow's explosive discussion, a high-intensity matchup is on the cards and should be anyone's to take.

