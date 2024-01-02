"Communicate": $160 million worth Matthew McConaughey sends clear message to Steve Sarkisian's Texas ahead of Sugar Bowl

Matthew McConaughey is one of Texas Longhorns' biggest fans. The actor, who has a net worth of $160 million, went to the University of Texas and is always at the big events for its football program.

Tonight is another one of these events, as the CFP semifinal knocks on the door. After a strong season, the No. 3 Longhorns (12-1) face the No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) in the Sugar Bowl. The winner of this game will play in the national championship game in Houston next week.

In the build-up to the showdown, McConaughey sent a video message to the Longhorns and coach Steve Sarkisian from his X account.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"We play big games well. Good. We better," McConaughey said in the clip. "We got a big offense coming in here. Secondary is going to be tested all day. D-line, do you what you've done all year and then some. Communicate."

Expand Tweet

Matthew McConaughey wants the Texas defense to "communicate"

McConaughey's message to the Longhorns is simple: The defense needs to communicate with each other to stop Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. from scoring touchdowns, something he has been doing all season.

The "Interstellar" actor predicts Penix will pose a challenge for the Longhorns secondary. To combat this, the defensive line needs to step up, communicate with each other and find ways to prevent the Huskies from moving the ball far down the field.

Communication is an essential part of any strong and functional squad. If done well, it can allow the team to overcome the opposition. Texas has to do this in the Sugar Bowl to stop 2023 Heisman trophy finalist Michael Penix and the Washington Huskies.

Steve Sarkisian's Longhorn Defense Line

In the build-up to the Sugar Bowl, Huskies quarterback Michael Penix commented on the Longhorns’ defense line. Penix said that while the Longhorns’ defense line was “good,” they were not the “49ers or Eagles in the Super Bowl” level good.

Expand Tweet

This season, the Longhorns defensive line has had some successes, recording 32 sacks, which led to their opponents losing 220 yards overall.

The star players on this Texas defensive line are TyVonde Sweat and Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year Bryon Murphy II.

But these are also joined by many other strong players, like linebacker Jaylan Ford, who recorded 91 tackles this season, and defensive end Ethan Burke, who leads the Longhorns with 5.5 sacks this season.

These four players will need to communicate with the rest of their defensive line to stop the Huskies’ offense.