Complaints About The Texas Longhorns 2025 Schedule Are Already Starting

One of the main topics this offseason has been the imbalanced conference schedule, and the Texas Longhorns have now been caught in the middle of it. Just like in 2024, the Longhorns appear to have dodged some of the strongest SEC teams.

Ad

College football insider Josh Pate has been calling for a different structure in college football, and the lopsided schedule has been one of his main points. He used a comparison between the Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners, both SEC schools, to illustrate the issue.

"They (Texas) have got the easiest conference schedule in this league," Pate said. "It's not easy; I said it's the easiest in the SEC. Compare that to what Oklahoma's gotta play, or what Florida's gotta play. It's like different worlds. And somehow, these are all league schedules, these are all conference schedules,” Josh Pate said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Longhorns will be traveling to Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Georgia, with home dates against Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and Texas A&M.

In comparison, Oklahoma will face South Carolina, Tennessee, and Alabama on the road and Ole Miss, Auburn, Missouri, and LSU at home. Both schools will also meet in Dallas for their Red River Rivalry clash.

On paper, the Sooners will face a much tougher schedule, with CFP hopefuls Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ole Miss to overcome. The Longhorns will face one CFP candidate in Georgia, and while Florida and Texas A&M could be improved teams, there are still questions about their strength entering 2025.

Ad

This is also the conference slate, which means that neither school can change any of their opponents for a more favorable schedule.

Pate has argued against conference scheduling before, especially in the SEC., as he reckons having too many teams makes it almost impossible to find a way to balance it out.

The SEC has 16 schools since Texas and Oklahoma joined ahead of the 2024 season. With an eight-game conference schedule, each school faces roughly half the programs in their conference.

Ad

Report: Two Texas players may have gambled on games

The Longhorns received some unwanted attention this Thursday as two football players and three other students allegedly committed gambling violations, as reported by the Austin American-Statesman.

While the identities are undisclosed, the five suspects may have gambled on the first eight games of the 2024 season. The school also self-reported the allegations to the NCAA.

One of the unidentified players was reportedly required to donate his winnings to a charity of his choice, while the other is said to have a more serious gambling addiction and has since left the program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.