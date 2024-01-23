"Complete chaos": Joel Klatt makes realistic pick for Jim Harbaugh's replacement amid reports of Michigan HC being targetted by NFL teams

The college football world has witnessed many coaching changes since the conclusion of the 2023 season. Michigan could be the next as Jim Harbaugh might depart for the NFL in the coming weeks.

Following the series of events that followed the recent coaching changes within the landscape, Joel Klatt believes the right option for the Wolverines, if Harbaugh eventually heads to the NFL, is to promote athletic director Sherrone Moore to head coach.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the analyst said coaching changes are now becoming chaotic, considering their effects on programs, especially on their roster and potential recruits. He wrote:

“After watching what transpired at @AlabamaFTBL & then @UW_Football & then @ArizonaFBall over the last 10 days, it is obvious that @UMichFootball should promote Sherrone Moore if Jim Harbaugh decides on NFL...Coaching changes are now complete chaos.”

The sudden retirement of Nick Saban has created a chain of coaching changes in the last few weeks. Alabama brought in Kalen DeBoer from Washington as Saban's replacement. The Huskies would go on to replace the departed DeBoer with Jedd Fisch from Arizona.

In what was unprecedented within the college football landscape, the three programs have witnessed a significant exodus of players after the coaches left. Alabama has notably seen 10 players make their way out, including DB Caleb Downs and WR Isaiah Bond.

Will Michigan hire Sherrone Moore as its new head coach?

Sherrone Moore has done a fantastic job on Michigan's offense. He has played a crucial role in the Wolverines’ success in the last couple of years and will be a great choice to succeed Jim Harbaugh.

Moore acted as the Wolverines’ head coach for four games in the 2023 college football season while Harbaugh was suspended, and all those games ended with a win. Despite his young age, he has undoubtedly shown a glimpse of a brilliant coach.

Since arriving in Ann Arbor in 2018, Moore has risen through the coaching rank at Michigan. The head coach position might be the next stop for the former Oklahoma offensive guard.