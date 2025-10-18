"Complete embarrassment of a program": Bill Belichick and UNC flamed by fans after Cal defeats Tar Heels in crushing fashion

Bill Belichick’s North Carolina fell 21-18 to California on Friday at Memorial Stadium, marking the Tar Heels’ third consecutive loss. Despite holding Cal to just 294 yards of total offense, UNC’s two fumbles cost them the game.Cal cornerback Brent Austin recovered a fumble near his end zone in the final three minutes. It stopped UNC wide receiver Nathan Leacock from potentially scoring a go-ahead touchdown.After Friday's loss, fans heavily trolled the Tar Heels.“A complete embarrassment of a program. Somehow being the worst team in all of P4 isn’t even the worst part about this program right now, either. Bet Belichick and Lombardi the hell out of here,” a fan said.“This team is a complete joke,” one fan said.“We're garbage,” another fan said.“Stayed up til 2am just to see a wr fumble in the Indonesia and him just lay there and Stare at it instead of recovering. Same bs as always,&quot; one fan said.With an 0-4 record against Power 4 opponents, Belichick's squad has committed eight turnovers in those losses, and fans’ frustration with him continues to increase.“@UNCFootball for the love of god fire Bill Belichick he’s not a college coach dude thinks you can win a game running the ball every play this is just horrible to watch,” one fan said.“That’s gotta be Bill Belichick’s final game as head coach of UNC football,” a fan said.To become bowl-eligible, Belichick’s squad must claim wins in four of its remaining six games.Bill Belichick opens up about the narrow loss to CalAfter enjoying an open week, Bill Belichick's UNC was expected to bounce back from their 38-10 loss to Clemson on Oct. 4. However, the three-point loss to Cal was disappointing to many.In Friday’s postgame press conference, Belichick reiterated that the team has been “improving every week.” However, he also said that turnovers is becoming a major hindrance to their win.“Obviously, a real competitive game here,” Belichick said. “A couple of big mistakes hurt us, but a lot of things we could have done better in all three phases. So just came up a little bit short today, here, couple of inches, I guess, on the touchdown, on the fumble.“But just keep working on things that obviously we need to do a better job of. Third-and-long on defense, third-down conversions on offense, ball security, things like that.”Belichick said UNC must improve tackling and execution on both offense and defense to win games. His squad will try to bounce back when they host the No. 18 Virginia on Oct. 25 at Kenan Stadium.