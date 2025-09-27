"Complete and utter meltdown": TCU's Josh Hoover flamed by fans after costly game-ending interception vs. Arizona State

Arizona State rallied to a 27-24 win over Josh Hoover and TCU on Friday at Mountain America Stadium. The Horned Frogs held a 17-point lead at one point but couldn’t close it out, allowing the Sun Devils to storm back and secure the win.TCU still had chances late, as with 1:42 left, Hoover was sacked and fumbled at his own 14-yard line. The defense forced Arizona State to settle for a field goal, giving the Sun Devils their first lead at 27-24 with 1:14 remaining.However, Hoover’s final drive ended in disaster when he threw an interception with 44 seconds left, which ultimately sealed the loss.Following the loss, fans lit into Hoover for his late-game collapse.“Complete and utter meltdown by Josh Hoover what a fucking bum,” a fan said.“They said Josh Hoover was better than Rocco Becht,” a fan said.“Josh Hoover is proof that arm talent is completely meaningless when you aren’t a smart football player. He’s a dumb guy,” one fan said.Hoover's underwhelming performance came just days after Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham explained his strategy to contain the TCU QB.&quot;He extends plays at a high rate,” Dillingham said (via SI). “We've got to be able to keep in the pocket. You got to be able to try to get him, get him down, but he throws the ball so quick his receivers and running backs are so dialed into the quick passing game that it's hard to touch.”Despite being considered perhaps the toughest quarterback Arizona State would face this season, Hoover left fans unimpressed.“Josh Hoover has no clutch,” a fan said.“Josh hoover had me really thinking he was sneaky goated QB, then fumbles in crucial 4th quarter moment causing asu st to get a game winning fg, then with his last drive with the potential to win the game, throws the worst pick ever while he had 14 wide open on out route on 2and1,” one fan said.“Josh Hoover just messed up his NFL profile,” another fan said.Hoover finished with just 109 passing yards on 9-of-14 completions. The showing was a sharp drop-off from last week, when he threw for 379 yards and five touchdowns in TCU’s 35-24 win over SMU.Josh Hoover opens up about his journey with TCUJosh Hoover wasn’t highly recruited out of high school, with only a few major offers on the table. Originally part of the 2022 class and briefly committed to Indiana, he ultimately made the switch to TCU, where he feels he truly belongs.“Well, it's the people who make the place the town of Fort Worth, and it's one of the best cities to live in,” Hoover said last week (via Fox Sports). The support you get here at TCU just the community that supports our team supports this program is unmatched.“I'm just so proud to live here and be a part of this program and you know there's a bunch of guys here that we've been talking to for multiple years about how we're going to try to win a big 12 championship and that was something that I wanted to do and that's it.”TCU is set to host Colorado on Oct. 4.